Cobb steps down as West Vigo football coach

West Vigo football coach Jeff Cobb announced his retirement from coaching on Tuesday in a letter to the Vigo County School Corporation administration that was shared with members of the Wabash Valley sports media.
Cobb had an unofficial 78-94 record in 17 seasons as the Vikings' head coach, including a 3-5 record in 2021's COVID-affected season that cost West Vigo two games that were canceled early in the season.
Cobb's letter reads as follows:
"By nature, being a classroom teacher and a head football coach is stressful to say the least.
"However, these last two years dealing with the COVID pandemic in addition to the normal stresses as both a teacher and as a coach has taken a significant toll on my physical health.
"It is my responsibility to stay healthy for my family; therefore it is my intention to retire from coaching at West Vigo High School due to health issues.
"In my career I have coached in some aspect for almost 30 years. It has been my pleasure over the last 21 years to be a coach in three different sports and to be the head coach of Viking football for the last 17 years. I would like to thank all the administrators, coaches, media members, parents and players who have been such a big part of my life.
"I would also like to thank my wife Susan and my children Brianna, Ethan and Ryan, who have been so supportive over the years. My biggest regret is that I will not be able to coach my youngest son, Ryan who will be a freshman at West Vigo next year.
"To stay involved with football, it is my intention to remain active in the Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association and the All-Star Game."
West Vigo athletic director Kenny Pearson said Tuesday that the coaching job has not yet been posted to find a replacement for Cobb, who will continue to teach.
"Obviously we are sad that coach Cobb has decided to retire from coaching, but we also understand his decision and wish him the very best," Pearson said. "Jeff has not only guided our high school program, but developed our youth program and has been influential in the success of many athletes.
"I will personally miss working with him, as he made my job much easier."
A significant tribute Tuesday on Twitter came from a player close to Cobb's heart.
"Great coach but a better dad. Amazing getting to play for him," wrote Ethan Burgess.
