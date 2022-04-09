Raise your hand if you had "Patrick Rady" as "coach of the first-place team" on your Northview Invitational bingo card.
Hmmm, not seeing many raised hands out there.
The annual boys high school golf tournament was played at Forest Park on a chilly Saturday afternoon, sometimes under windy conditions, and Cloverdale emerged as the team champion with a 319, beating out runner-up Terre Haute North (323) and third-place Greencastle (326).
The Clovers' real coach is Greg Thomas, but he took some time off to travel to Augusta, Ga., to watch The Masters in person this weekend. Must be nice.
Therefore, Rady — the school's boys varsity basketball coach — represented Cloverdale at the match.
So what great strategy did Rady concoct to help the Clovers win?
None really, he admitted, because it wasn't necessary.
"[Sophomore] Eli Kelley, [sophomore] Zach Thomas and [junior] Max Kaufman challenge each other every day in practice," Rady emphasized. "So I think that helped."
Chad Kelley, Eli's father, probably did more coaching than Rady during Northview's 13-team tournament and he offered his assessment of the Clovers.
"They played well," Mr. Kelley said. "Their strength was course management. All the kids contributed."
Individually, Eli Kelley tied Terre Haute North junior Cole Higham for second place, with each shooting a 76. Medalist was Linton senior Andy Clark, who posted a 34-41 split for a total of 75.
"What I did best were hitting greens in regulation and making putts," Clark mentioned, adding that the unpredictable weather didn't bother him much when he played the 18-hole course Saturday. "I'm happy, real happy."
To demonstrate how much improvement can be made from one season to the next, consider that these were the 2021 scores of the top three scorers from 2022: Clark 93 — 21 strokes behind winner Benjamin Goshen, who graduated from Northview last year — Higham 83 (not bad) and Eli Kelley 108 (don't forget he was a freshman).
So when Northview first-year coach Sam Grimes noticed that his Knights — the defending Northview Invitational team champions — fired an eighth-place 380 with only two players breaking 90, he knows not to panic.
"This was our first team tournament of the season," Grimes pointed out. "It was the first tournament for a lot of these guys. . . . Today, we went out there just to see what we had and we'll build on it all year long. I think we're going to get much better as the season goes on."
Meanwhile, Terre Haute North coach Chuck Payne praised his young golfers for battling near the top of the standings.
"We kind of got off to a bad start, but the kids played better on the back nine [holes]," he noted. "It played tough, cold and wet. . . . Cole Higham played well."
Terre Haute South, usually a top contender to win this tournament, finished fourth with a 333, 14 behind Cloverdale.
"I was very pleased for the first match of the year . . . almost had two guys in the 70s," Terre Haute South coach Chris Cassell told the Tribune-Star. "And our freshman [Peyton Turner] had an 84 with doubles and a triple [bogey].
"All in all, it was a pretty good start to the season."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.