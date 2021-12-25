Although they haven’t been a member of the Classic field every year, Cloverdale’s Clovers have had some memorable moments and some equally memorable players. This year’s Cloverdale team doesn’t have a winning record yet, but could be positioned to put itself in the winners’ bracket.
Here are five things to know about Cloverdale.
5. Putnam County’s peak? — Cloverdale, led by Indiana State recruit Rod Hervey, reached the Final Four of the Indiana state tournament back in 1966, where the Clovers were beaten 58-51 by eventual state runner-up Indianapolis Tech.
4. Where the players are — Cloverdale is one of the smallest schools in the Classic. It is also the only one of the 16 schools with two alums who are starting guards with Division I basketball programs.
Cooper Neese, many realize, is a starter and leading scorer at Indiana State. Jalen Moore is the point guard at Oakland University, where he has a chance to lead the nation in assists.
And current four-year starting guard Kyle Thomas has a chance to join those two at the Division I level after this season.
3. Familiar foe — The Clovers drew their Putnam County rival Greencastle in their first Classic game, which means the two teams will have played each other twice in a row. Greencastle won 38-33 on Dec. 18.
2. Contender? — Despite an 0-4 start to the season, Cloverdale had worked its way into Western Indiana Conference contention at the start of a stretch that included four WIC opponents in an nine-day stretch.
The Clovers beat Indian Creek and South Putnam, but fell to Greencastle as Cloverdale is 2-2 in the WIC.
1. Gee, who should we guard? — Kyle Thomas is, as expected, Cloverdale’s leading scorer despite running into the defensive concentration of every opponent the Clovers face.
The team’s hopes this week and beyond will likely depend on how many contributions it gets from veteran Brady Koosman and younger starters McGuire Lee, Tayt Jackson and Zach Thomas (Kyle’s younger brother).
