There were several things the baseball players from the Class of 2020 at Riverton Parke High School expected to be doing about a month from now.
"I think this team was definitely the best we've had in a couple of years," Garrett Lawson said recently. "We were hoping to go to the regional like we did last year, or go even further."
"We had our sights on getting back to the regional and competing better there," said B.J. Hopton. "Our ultimate goal was Victory Field [for the Class A state finals], and I thought we had a realistic shot."
"I was looking forward to the grand prize, going to the state," Logan Harrison summarized.
"We geared up for this team as soon as last season was over," said coach Charlie Martin. "It was extremely difficult [finding out that the season wouldn't be played because of COVID-19]."
The Panthers were 19-11 last season, losing a one-run game in their regional opener ("We had two runners on in the seventh with the top of the lineup up," Hopton recalled) to a Rossville team that easily won the regional championship later that day. Riverton Parke was also 19-10 in 2018, and the nucleus of the 2020 team (including Harrison, Hopton and Lawson) had been instrumental in most if not all of those 38 wins.
"I guess you could say we had eight starters back," Martin said, "and they'd been together a long time — not just high school."
"We'd been playing together so long," Hopton agreed, "and we had a lot of young kids who contributed a lot."
Had this been a normal spring, Harrison and Lawson — a 2019 first-team Class A all-stater and an honorable-mention pick for that team as a sophomore in 2018 — would have shared first base and the mound, with Hopton playing second base.
Other senior starters back would have been right fielder Keaton Allen and center fielder Alex Atkinson, with Brayden Harkrider a trusted senior reserve. The five returning senior starters had all been regulars for at least two years, and junior catcher Pierson Barnes was another two-year starter. Sophomore Hunter Collings was back at shortstop after starting as a freshman. Derek Lebron got plenty of action in 2019 as a left fielder and designated hitter.
"We were a good all-around team," Harrison said, "probably a better hitting team than a defensive team . . . and our pitching came around when we needed it to."
Barnes led the 2019 Panthers with a .417 batting average and added five homers and 29 RBI. Lawson hit .388 with five homers and a team-high 31 RBI, Harrison had three homers and 21 RBI and Hopton was a good table-setter with a .284 average.
The Panther pitching staff also had a fearsome one-two punch in the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Lawson and the 6-4, 220-pound Harrison, both of whom with earned run averages under 2.00 as juniors. Those two will be teammates next spring at Vincennes University, and as Martin said, "You don't get two college pitchers every year."
Hopton and Lawson first played together — "I was 6, he was 7," Hopton recalled — on a traveling Terre Haute North Little League team. Four years later Harrison joined the two and they played for another travel team, the Mad Dogs. Barnes was their teammate for two years too.
"We were all super close. We played well together and we had a lot of fun playing together," Lawson said.
"We're a small community," Harrison said. "We all got together so well, and we loved playing baseball together."
When postseason boys high school basketball was interrupted, worry crept in.
"I was devastated, just like everybody else," Hopton said, "but I was still holding out hope, even if we had a shortened season."
"I had a gut feeling we weren't going to be able to play at all," Harrison said.
Then the second shoe fell.
"When they announced the statewide closedown a second time, I knew we were probably not going to get a season," Lawson said.
"I held out hope in my mind, but when we dismissed school I thought this would not be a good ending," added Martin.
"It hit me like a truck," Hopton said.
Harrison and Lawson do have an advantage the other seniors don't, they admitted.
"Getting a chance to play in college helps a lot, but it's still very disappointing," Lawson said.
Harrison agreed, but added, "For some of these kids, this was their last chance to play baseball for the rest of their lives."
"We were all extremely disappointed," Martin concluded. "This has been extremely difficult."
