Vermillion County is the place to be Friday night — literally the only place to be — for Wabash Valley high school football.
Defending state champion Western Boone, currently ranked second in the state, plays at South Vermillion in a Class 2A Sectional 37 championship game, while sixth-ranked Parke Heritage goes to fifth-ranked North Vermillion for the title game in Class A’s Sectional 45.
It’s not exactly a Banks of the Wabash football tournament, but it’s pretty close.
WeBo’s Stars are the outlier, not only because they aren’t in Vermillion or Parke County but because they aren’t in the Wabash River Conference either.
“That just tells you how good the WRC is,” coach Greg Barrett of South Vermillion said earlier this week. “There are no easy weeks, and that’s helped us get to where we’re at.
“Those [WRC] teams are making you better throughout the year,” Barrett added. “A lot of good coaches [in the conference].”
In another way, Barrett’s Wildcats are the outlier. Western Boone obviously expected to have tournament success again this season, North Vermillion is the defending Class A state runner-up and Parke Heritage has been a top-10 team along with the Falcons for almost the entire season.
If 7-4 South Vermillion is the surprise among this group of 10-1 teams, however, it’s a pleasant one.
“It’s been awesome,” Barrett said of his team’s season. “The guys have shown a mentality with a lot of grit. They don’t quit . . . and this is one of the best team’s I’ve had in learning from their mistakes.
“It’s been pretty special thus far, and we didn’t come this far to lay down.”
The Wildcats have overcome some adversity along the way too. Tight end/linebacker Joey Shew — a Division I player, Barrett said — hasn’t played since the third week because of a knee injury, and right tackle Nate Andrews is out of the lineup with two broken wrists.
They’ve overcome on-the-field adversity too, particularly in the first two rounds of the sectional. They spotted Seeger, a team that had beaten them two weeks earlier, a 14-point lead before coming back to win 33-14, then took a 21-17 lead against Cascade before giving up 21 straight points to fall behind, only to come back for another victory.
“Grit,” Barrett said again, “and great leadership.” The Seeger win came thanks to taking the ball away seven times — “Our defensive back play has been much better,” Barrett said, “and our defensive line is much better too” — but South Vermillion lost the turnover battle to Cascade (those 21 straight points included a punt return and two pick-sixes by the Cadets’ A.J. Sanders) and still pulled out a victory.
So the Wildcats aren’t likely to be scared of the task they have Friday night.
“[Western Boone is] very good, well coached, big and physical,” Barrett said. “But everybody’s beatable on any given night.”
Kickoff time is 7 p.m.
• Parke Heritage (10-1) at North Vermillion (10-1), 7 p.m. — This is a game fans have been anticipating since Oct. 4 when the two teams played their WRC contest.
North Vermillion won 42-36, but had to intercept a potential touchdown pass at the end of the game to do so. Nothing else needs to be said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.