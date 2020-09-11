There will be NO tickets sold at the gate Friday night for the Terre Haute North-Terre Haute South high school football game at South.
Each team's allotment of 250 tickets went to players, cheerleaders and students and were distributed early in the week.
Gates open at 6:15 p.m. with kickoff at 7.
Fans with tickets purchased at North are asked to enter the stadium through the north gate. Fans with tickets purchased at South are asked to enter through the South gate.
