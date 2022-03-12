Terre Haute North saved its best high school basketball of the season for last on Saturday afternoon at the Class 4A Southport Regional.
Sadly, that word "last" appears in the previous paragraph for a reason.
The Patriots played well for four quarters Saturday against eighth-ranked Indianapolis Cathedral, but they only shot well in two of those periods and couldn't overcome their first-half woes in a 52-47 loss.
Could the Irish win a state championship, which one rating service has predicted? Yes. Would North like to play them again? A thousand times yes.
"That was tough," an emotional coach Todd Woelfle said after the game. "We knew coming in that we were going to have to hit shots, and we got off to a poor start offensively.
"But [the Patriots] battled back," he added. "They stayed together and they gave themselves a chance to win against a very good team."
The Patriots won their sectional by beating three teams that were bigger and arguably more athletic than they were, but even that experience wasn't enough preparation to face a Cathedral team that started 6-foot-1 Division I signee Tayshawn Comer, 6-5 Jaron Tibbs, 6-6 Jaxon Edwards, 6-7 Jake Davis and 6-11 Xavier Booker.
But North limited its turnovers, held the Irish to their second-lowest point total of the season and battled the biggest team the Patriots had seen to a standoff on the boards.
Only for the longest time, the shots didn't fall.
"I thought we executed everything about as good as we could," North senior Mark Hankins said after the game, "and we held a team averaging 80 points a game [actually 73] to 26 in the first half. We just couldn't get the shots to fall."
"The first half I was getting a little rowdy," added injured senior Colin Frank, watching in frustration from the bench. "We were getting good shots, they just weren't falling."
North missed its first eight shots but still trailed only 7-0 when Woelfle called a timeout more than halfway through the first quarter. The Patriots then committed their first turnover of the game which led to a 3-pointer and a 10-point deficit before Damon Sturm stole the ball and scored with 2:49 left in the first quarter.
Cathedral got the last two baskets of the second quarter for a 26-11 lead, then scored on a fast break -- after it appeared North had secured an offensive rebound -- to open the third quarter to boost its lead to 17.
But then the North shots started to fall.
"We chipped away, we battled and finally we started making some shots," Woelfle said afterward.
"They're a great team," Frank said of the Irish, "but once we saw [the ball] go in [the basket], we got some confidence and became the aggressor. We started clawing back."
The first indication that the game was changing came early in the third quarter when Sturm scored twice, Hankins once and Alex Ross hit a 3-pointer, with Bryson Carpenter and Ethan Scott each getting two assists. TTE was back, and the lead was cut to 31-23 after a 9-1 Patriot run.
Cathedral regrouped enough to build the margin back to 38-26, but Isaac Ross closed out the third quarter with a 3-pointer. Booker got a three-point play with an offensive rebound to start the fourth period, but Jaden Wayt hit one free throw and Hankins scored twice in a row to cut the lead to 41-34. After neither team scored for more than 90 seconds -- during which Booker missed what would have been a spectacular dunk -- Hankins hit a free throw that had the Patriots within six.
Comer thwarted a chance for North to get closer with a steal and layup, but Hankins answered with a 3-pointer. Comer hit one free throw, but Isaac Ross tripled at the other end and Cathedral was called for a foul on the play that gave the Patriots the ball back with a 44-41 deficit.
North missed a shot at the rim, however. Comer set up a dunk by Jaiden Malichi at the other end -- 46-41 instead of 44-43 -- and Comer and Edwards were 5 for 6 at the foul line to offset 3-pointers by Hankins and Isaac Ross down the stretch. Woelfle called timeout after Ross's shot with 6.5 seconds left, but Edwards hit two clinching free throws at the other end.
"We just ran out of time," Frank said later.
Hankins led all scorers with 19 -- the fact that he shot just two free throws will remain one of the game's mysteries -- and also led all rebounders with 11. Isaac Ross scored 12 and Sturm nine, while Scott, Carpenter and Sturm combined for 13 assists.
Comer had 13 points and seven assists and Edwards and Tibbs scored 12 each for Cathedral.
"We're all sad and disappointed now, but when there's time to reflect we'll be thankful for the journey," Woelfle said. "This was one of the best basketball teams in Terre Haute North history . . . and we're going to miss the seniors [Hankins, Frank and Bryce Maxwell] so much."
"I don't think I've ever been more proud of a group of people," Hankins concluded.
• Rock stars -- Once again Woelfle praised his team's fans, saying "I'm thankful for everyone who supported this group this season."
And that was before he left the locker room.
Once he did, the coach was greeted -- like every player ahead of him had been -- by huge cheers from a throng of 100 more North supporters waiting outside in the hallway.
INDIANAPOLIS CATHEDRAL (52) -- Davis 2-6 0-0 5, Edwards 4-6 2-2 12, Booker 3-6 1-1 8, Comer 4-11 5-6 13, Tibbs 5-8 1-4 12, Germany 0-1 0-0 0, Cannady 0-0 0-0 0, Malichi 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-39 FG, 9-13 FT, 52 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (47) -- Hankins 7-18 1-2 19, A.Ross 1-4 0-0 3, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Carpenter 1-3 0-0 3, Sturm 4-9 0-0 9, Owens 0-2 0-0 0, Wayt 0-2 1-2 1, I.Ross 4-8 0-0 12. Totals 17-46 FG, 2-4 FT, 47 TP.
Indianapolis Cathedral=17=9=12=14=--=52
Terre Haute North=5=6=18=18=--=47
3-point shooting -- IC 5-12 (Edwards 2-2, Booker 1-1, Tibbs 1-2, Davis 1-4, Germany 0-1, Comer 0-2), THN 11-24 (I.Ross 4-4, Hankins 4-10, Carpenter 1-1, Sturm 1-3, A.Ross 1-4, Owens 0-1, Wayt 0-1). Total fouls -- IC 8, THN 12. Fouled out -- none. Turnovers -- IC 7, THN 8. Rebounds -- IC 28 (Comer 6, Tibbs 6), THN 27 (Hankins 11, Carpenter 4, Scott 3, Wayt 2, Sturm, Owens, I.Ross, Team 4). Assists -- IC 12 (Comer 7), THN 14 (Scott 5, Carpenter 4, Sturm 4, Hankins). Steals -- IC 7 (Comer 2, Tibbs 2), THN 3 (Sturm, Owens, Wayt). Blocks -- IC 3 (Booker 2), THN 0.
Next -- Indianapolis Cathedral (23-6) advanced to Saturday night's championship game against 22-6 Ben Davis, a 52-50 winner over Mt. Vernon (Fortville) in Saturday's first game. Terre Haute North finished 23-5, Mt. Vernon 22-3.
