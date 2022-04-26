Clements brings T-Birds influence to Vikings

Aaron Clements, West Vigo's new football coach, is most easily associated locally with his father — former Sullivan football coach and current athletic director Otto Clements.
The younger Clements is obviously proud of his association with his father, but if you want to know more about what football philosophy he intends to bring to West Vigo? Think of a school further north in Sullivan County.
In recent years, Clements has worked with Travis Nolting, coach at North Central from 2011-18, who is now at Greenfield-Central.
If you recall Nolting's North Central teams, they ran the ball, with devastating effect in the Thunderbirds' better seasons. Among the running stars was current ISU running back Dawson Basinger.
"I'm a system guy, so a lot of the same stuff I was doing [at North Central] is what I'll carry with me to West Vigo. We're going to be a team that runs the ball to set up the pass. We want to be a smash-mouth football team with the ability to throw the ball and be deadly when we do throw the ball," Clements said.
Clements, who was confirmed as the West Vigo football coach Monday by the Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees, succeeds Jeff Cobb, who resigned after the 2021 season due to health reasons. Cobb coached at West Vigo from 2005-21.
Clements was an assistant coach last year at Greenfield-Central under Nolting and had previously been on Nolting's staff at North Central for several years. He was head coach at Tell City in 2018 and 2019, where his teams were 8-12, but left that position when his wife got a new job out of that area.
West Vigo always appealed to Clements.
"West Vigo was always a job I had in my head as one I wanted to go get if it became available. I want to build on to the philosophy and the same gameplan we had at North Central. We have to build from the bottom up in the program to bring. We have to build on what the program already has and what's there," Clements said.
How does Clements intend to get the Vikings to where he thinks they can be?
"You have to get kids to believe in themselves. You have to get kids to understand to get to places they've never been you have do things you've never done. They have to understand that football is hard and it's a lot of hard work to be good and a lot of hard work to continue to be good," Clements said.
In his two years at Tell City, Clements began that process for the Marksmen. After four straight losing seasons, Tell City was 3-7 in Clements' first year, but were then 5-5 in his other season. After Clements left? Tell City stayed at a winning level.
"We got things turned around there with the same blueprint we used at North Central and in Greenfield. We have to build relationships and let kids know you believe in them," Clements said.
West Vigo's program has been solid under Cobb, almost always floating above or below .500, but the Vikings have not contended for a Western Indiana Conference championship since 2012 when it shared the title with Sullivan.
"Coach Cobb did a great job for many years. To get to the top, it's about getting numbers out. it's getting kids involved and getting them to understand what these other programs are doing to be successful and what we have to do to catch up to them," Clements said.
As for his father? Clements' grounding obviously began there.
"I learned a lot from him growing up. I was at the football field or in the fieldhouse all the time. I learned how to build a program, how to handle kids and how to handle certain things. I model some things off of him and a lot of coaches I've been with. I try to do my own thing," Clements noted.
And if you're wondering? Yes, Aaron Clements has a family line to Bob Clements, who coached West Vigo from 1965-71 and Terre Haute South from 1972-84. Bob Clements is Aaron's great uncle. Otto is a nephew of Bob.
"It's nice to come to the area I grew up. I'm excited about the opportunity and hoping to make a long career out of it," Aaron Clements said.
