The Wabash Valley had one individual champion and five top-six individual finishers Saturday morning in the Terre Haute Savings Bank State Preview high school cross country meet at LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
Macy Tucker of Clay City won the girls Class 1A-3A race, with West Vigo's Cassie Roush sixth. In 1A-3A boys competition, Bryce Stateler of the Vikings was third and Jacob Hogg of the Eels finished fifth. And Terre Haute South's Matt Gambill placed fourth in the varsity boys competition.
Teamwise, Gambill and Ethan Aidoo — who stayed with his teammate near the front of the race most of the way — led the Braves to a ninth-place finish out of 22 teams, while Terre Haute North was led by Dylan Zeck and placed 15th.
In the varsity girls team standings, South was seventh among 15 teams, Ava Rose leading the way, while Bella Spelman led the Patriots, who placed 13th.
In the 1A-3A team competition, West Vigo was fourth, Clay City sixth and Sullivan seventh among nine girls teams. The Clay City boys were second, West Vigo third, Riverton Parke ninth, Sullivan 11th and Parke Heritage 12th in a 12-team field.
Terre Haute Savings Bank State Preview
Class 1A-3A girls
Team scores — Barr-Reeve 53, Heritage Christian 64, Evansville Memorial 80, West Vigo 107, Evansville Mater Dei 139, Clay City 156, Sullivan 169, Beech Grove 173, Mitchell 196.
Top 5 — Macy Tucker (CC) 20:17.9, Abby Ballenger (BR) 21:43.4, Carson Parks (EM) 21:53.6, Ella Eggers (HC) 22:00.1, Emma Schroeder (EMD) 22:04.1.
West Vigo — Cassie Roush 22:04, Maci Easton 22:57, Sadie Herring 23:59, Gwen Garman 25:41, Sara Callecod 26:43.
Other Clay City — Carlee Unger 24:18, Olivia Owens 26:18, Amelia Withers 28:58, Celeah Burton 31:04, Saydee Hauer 31:31.
Sullivan — Hanna Burkhart 23:11, Kate Ridgway 23:53, Gaige Goodman 26:58, Makayla Hitt 28:31, Jaycee Piatt 31:16, Mary Boone 31:55.
Class 1A-3A boys
Team scores — Heritage Christian 41, Clay City 68, West Vigo 105, Evansville Mater Dei 115, Vincennes Lincoln 120, Barr-Reeve 149, Mitchell 172, Washington 178, Riverton Parke 224, Riverside 293, Sullivan 303, Parke Heritage 315.
Top 5 — P.J. Pizarro (HC) 16:57.6, Alex Raber (HC) 17:10.7, Bryce Stateler (WV) 17:45.5, Cole Riggle (HC) 17:52.8, Jacob Hogg (CC) 17:53.4.
Other Clay City — Michael Tucker 18:27, Clay Brown 19:07, Ashton Schultz 19:31, Karter Neiswinger 19:45, Dylan Butts 19:57, Andrew Smith 20:17, Clayton Rector 20:45, Luke Laswell 21:10, Russell Butts 22:31, Luke Swearingen 23:27, Brock Skelton 23:58, Jackson Arthur 26:45.
Other West Vigo — Liam Campbell 18:35, Bryland Pape 19:48, Griffin Akers 20:23, William Marrs 20:37, Trae Scott 21:32, Collin Akers 22:18.
Riverton Parke — Brandon Todd 19:10, Brogan Collom 20:36, Carson Cox 21:45, Hayden Hastings 22:56, Luke Robertson 23:49, Roel Martinez 34:49.
Sullivan — Ben McKinley 20:32, Jeremy Salesman 22:25, Zackary Gibbs 25:28, William Brooks 25:44, Jake Chastain 26:19, Chad McCammon 26:42.
Parke Heritage — Luke Hayes 21:50, Ethan Fleener 22:49, Kyle Harpold 23:57, Treyton Burgess 24:58, Lucas Branson 32:07.
Varsity girls
Team scores — Avon 47, Crown Point 91, Center Grove 136, Pike 159, Guerin Catholic 162, Seeger 165, Terre Haute South 180, Western Boone 181, Highland 211, Indianapolis Cathedral 224, Evansville Reitz 258, Perry Meridian 323, Terre Haute North 342, Castle 359, Mooresville 424.
Top 5 — Audrey Knoper (WB) 18:58.3, Jessica Hegedus (A) 19:04.0, Hannah Taylor (A) 19:42.8, Cordelia Hoover (ER) 19:44.4, Lillian Brunsman (CG) 19:48.5.
South — Ava Rose 21:03, Kaya Tanner 21:29, Demme Hancewicz 21:51, Madison Beaumont 21:55, Isabel Miklozek 22:13, Laurel Monser 22:52, Caitlyn Strecker 23:04, Trista Bitzel 24:36, Sophie Ewen 24:42, Abagail Tokish 25:06, Courtney Powell 26:07, Sonya Woolston 26:44.
North — Bella Spelman 22:35, Alyssa Petscher 22:38, Sophia Barker 22:47, Brinlee McCloud 23:19, Hannah Gadberry 23:49, Dru White 24:14, Haylee Chumley 24:19, Eleanor Shagley 24:54, Anna Bray 30:14, Kenley Shoults 32:08.
Varsity boys
Team scores — Fishers 67, Center Grove 78, Zionsville 107, Valparaiso 163, Avon 180, Crown Point 220, Perry Meridian 237, Castle 268, Terre Haute South 271, Indianapolis Cathedral 277, Evansville Reitz 295, Pike 329, Evansville Central 330, Guerin Catholic 353, Terre Haute North 375, Mooresville 375, Danville 429, Evansville Memorial 443, Wabash 544, Decatur Central 592, Highland 675, Horizon Christian 689.
Top 5 — Parker Mimbela (CG) 15:54.5, Sam Quagliaroli (F) 15:59.9, Sam Ciora (A) 16:02.4, Matt Gambill (THS) 16:04.3, Griffin O'Neill (A) 16:04.4.
Other South — Ethan Aidoo 16:49, Eric Haworth 17:41, Tate Alcorn 18:11, Braden Fears 18:40, Connor Lauritzen 19:00, Mason Cranford 19:01, Paul Bawinkel 19:53, Sean Donlan 20:04, Sam Mallory 20:26, Gavin Oxley 20:36.
North — Dylan Zeck 16:14, Evan Adams 18:03, Devin Vanvactor 18:19, Eli Adams 18:32, Matt Chaney 18:55, Garrett Wrightsman 19:08, Logan Nicoson 19:22, Daniel Waltrip 20:08, Austin Fitzgerald 20:17.
