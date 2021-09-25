Clay City's Tucker wins girls race at Shakamak Invite

In case you're not from Greene County and didn't know, this has been Shakamak High School's homecoming weekend.
Because the Lakers don't offer football as a sport, the annual Shakamak Invite cross country meet usually draws a large crowd if the weather isn't too cold or rainy.
On Saturday morning, temperatures rose in the 50s and sunshine kissed the course — still damp and muddy in spots from Friday night's rain — for the 2021 Shakamak Invite, which included multiple race divisions.
Team champions in the High School Varsity divisions were Greenfield-Central (boys) and North Daviess (girls). Individual winners in those 5-kilometer races were Greenfield-Central junior Griffen Wheeler (16 minutes, 53.8 seconds) and Clay City junior Macy Tucker (19:32.8).
In the boys race, Wheeler passed a West Vigo runner at the 1K mark and never looked back. Three of his teammates finished right behind him before Bloomfield senior Wyatt Frye came in fifth.
"This is a decent course," Wheeler mentioned afterward. "I didn't have the time I wanted, but the place was fine with me."
Greenfield-Central consists of about 1,400 students in grades 9 through 12, so the Cougars are accustomed to running against larger schools instead of those with enrollment totals in the three-digit range (i.e., Shakamak, West Vigo, Bloomfield, Sullivan). This did not work in favor of the smaller schools, at least in the boys race.
Wheeler's goal for the rest of the season? "Go to state." Asked if he wanted to elaborate, maybe strive for a certain placing at state, he repeated: "Go to state."
Meanwhile, Tucker wants to qualify for the IHSAA state finals for girls. On Saturday, she defeated runner-up Peyton Smith of Linton by 11 seconds. That was long enough to make the outcome indisputable, but close enough to make Tucker realize she needs to slash some time for future races.
Citing a goal of 19 minutes or faster for the Oct. 9 sectional at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in eastern Vigo County, Tucker told the Tribune-Star: "I think it's realistic."
Regarding the Shakamak Invite, Saturday just wasn't the day for a time much lower than 19:30.
"Yeah, it was muddy," confirmed Tucker, who led the whole race. "Where people ran, it was kinda smashed down and my foot kinda slipped in it a little bit."
For many of the schools and athletes who competed Saturday, the Shakamak Invite served as somewhat of a tuneup for next Saturday's SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference (SWIAC) championships on the same course. SWIAC members include Shakamak, Bloomfield, Clay City, Eastern Greene, Linton, North Central and North Daviess.
"Bloomfield is really, really good," said boys coach Cole Schroer of Clay City, which finished a few points ahead of the Cardinals for second place Saturday. "They were missing one of their guys today. They're going to be really good next week [for the SWIAC championships]. It's going to be exciting."
