CLASSIC SPECIAL SECTION: West Vigo still seeks that 'big' moment

Does it seem like West Vigo is snake-bit at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic?
The Vikings probably aren't luckless any more than any other medium to small-sized school in the 16-team field is — though it sometimes seems that way.
The best finishes West Vigo has mustered were a consolation championship in 2006 when coached by Tommy Thornton and a third-place finish in 2008 in Joe Boehler’s first season as coach.
There have been no glory runs to the championship game — West Vigo has never appeared in one. In fact, the Vikings are the only current Western Indiana Conference in the field that hasn't had at least one shot at the Classic championship.
Why is that? The Vikings are rarely bad and they're rarely viewed as any easy mark. West Vigo hasn't reached the peaks that fellow WIC members Northview, Sullivan and Edgewood have achieved in their big years in the Classic.
Is it the draw? It sometimes seems that way, though the facts don't entirely back it up. It sometimes seems as if the Vikings are blocked by either Terre Haute North or Terre Haute South on their side of the draw. But the truth is that in 19 previous editions, West Vigo has only played North or South six times in the opening two rounds and only eight times in any round. West Vigo also opened against eventual champion Edgewood in 2017.
So while there's no obvious choice for West Vigo's big moment at the Classic, the Vikings have had some entertaining games over the years as well as fun players. Tyler Wampler, better known for his baseball career and stint as manager of the Terre Haute Rex, is still West Vigo's all-time leading scorer in the Classic and ninth overall with 210 career points.
Corey Vickers scored 35 points in a 2015 game against Rockville, the best scoring effort by a Viking and five points shy of the best single-game performance overall.
In West Vigo's third-place run in 2008, the Vikings played a memorable game against powerful Rockville. The Vikings beat the Rox — then helmed by R.J. Mahurin — 54-53 thanks to a free throw by Jeremy Lucas and a tipped ball that prevented a response from the Rox by the future baseball standout. West Vigo would beat Sullivan, champs the following year, in the next round.
The Vikings have played 13 games by one-possession or less or in overtime. Rockville was the recurring theme in the overtime games as the Vikings and Rox needed extra time each year from 2005-07.
The Rox won two of those overtime games, so the memorable one from West Vigo's perspective was in 2006 during the third-place run. Wampler, then a freshman, converted a traditional three-point play with five seconds left in the contest. Rockville had three leads in the extra period, but West Vigo took the lead for good via a Jordan Pearson bucket and the Vikings would score the final seven points of the contest to advance in the Classic.
West Vigo has had its moments, but the Vikings no doubt seek greater glory.
