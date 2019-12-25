CLASSIC SPECIAL SECTION: Siler's eruption probably Robinson's top performance

Entering the 2012 Wabash Valley Classic, Terre Haute North was a two-time defending champion trying to make it three in a row.
Then the Patriots ran into a hungry Robinson (Ill.) squad in the semifinals and lost 63-58 behind a 39-point explosion from the Maroons' Aaron Siler.
Anyone who was seated — or standing — in the Terre Haute South gym at the time surely remembers it. It was quite a display of high school basketball.
Siler's 39 ranks third on the Classic's all-time single-game scoring list, trailing 40s from Rockville's R.J. Mahurin (2007) and Terre Haute South's Jaylen Minnett (2016).
Against North, the 5-foot-11 Siler connected on 12 of 22 shots from the field and 12 of 13 free throws. He also erupted for 19 of his points in the decisive fourth quarter.
“He’s that type of player that can take over a game,” Robinson coach Mack Thompson said afterward.
“We tried everything [defensively]," North coach Todd Woelfle admitted. "We tried different guys on him. The bottom line is he just made good plays. He’s a good player. He hit tough shots."
The Maroons then went up against undefeated-at-the-time Rockville for the tournament championship and lost 44-39 as Siler was held to 15 points. But that was still more than the 13 put up by Rockville's high scorer, Jordon McFall.
“We talked about how important rebounding would be and about stopping their leading scorer [Siler], and I thought we did a good job at both,” Rockville coach Dave Mahurin assessed.
“He has a sick crossover [dribble],” Rockville senior Joel Wittenmyer said of Siler, whom he guarded most of the time in the late going of the Robinson matchup. “I just had to stay in front of him.”
Asked if he’d enjoyed his first Classic, Siler told the Tribune-Star: “The first three [games] were good. [The Rox are] a good team; they’ve got a good big guy [Lane Mahurin] and some shooters.”
Still, this was the Maroons' only appearance in the Classic's title game since the popular tournament first tipped off in 2000 and the whole 2012 final-four experience proved memorable for the team's fans.
Robinson's first two Classic triumphs that year were against Terre Haute South (78-67) and Northview (56-45). Against the Braves, Siler tallied 25 points and teammate Derrick Nicholas contributed a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Siler added 17 points against Northview. He received offensive help from Michael Akande with 14 points (including a two-handed dunk) and Cory Blount with 11, while Nicholas grabbed a game-high 13 boards.
The Maroons — who put Siler, Akande and Nicholas on the 10-player All-Classic team — left Terre Haute with a 12-2 record heading into 2013.
