Officially? Parke Heritage is 1-2 all-time in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic. The school was consolidated when Rockville and Turkey Run joined together prior to the 2018-19 school year.
While the Wolves haven't yet made their mark in the Classic — though they are undefeated as of this writing — the Rox and Warriors both made noise during their time in the field. Rockville went all the way in 2012 and claimed the championship — the only Indiana-sized Class A school to do so.
First, Turkey Run. The Warriors big moment came in the second edition of the Classic in 2001. The Warriors were unheralded, entering with a 3-3 record, but Turkey Run got a satisfying win over rivals and future consolidation partners Rockville 64-57 in the first round of the first 16-team tournament.
Terre Haute South was next and few gave the Warriors a shot against the big-school Braves, but Turkey Run's Grant Grimes had other ideas.
"Don't get me mad, or I'll start playing harder," Grimes said in 2001.
Grimes scored 15 points against the Braves, almost all of it in two decisive runs in the first and second halves, as Turkey Run provided one of the seminal early upsets of the Classic with a 79-68 victory.
Turkey Run played Sullivan for a berth in the championship game and won 62-58. Sullivan led by as much as eight in the contest, but the Warriors were not going to be denied. The magic ran out as Turkey Run was beaten 85-54 by the powerful Northview team of the time, but it was a great moment for Turkey Run.
As for Rockville? Starting with the R.J. Mahurin era, the Rox were annually a popular pick to be a small-school contender, but the Rox could never quite put together a championship run. That all changed in 2012.
Fresh off of a Class A state championship game appearance in the 2011-12 season, the Rox had finally steeled themselves for the pressure of the Classic. Rockville knocked off all-Illinois competition in the first two rounds as Casey fell 66-52 and Marshall was downed 59-41.
That set up a semifinal showdown with Sullivan, themselves excellent in 2012-13, and a game many considered the quasi-championship as the big schools were knocked off early in the tournament.
Rockville decided the contest early, taking an early 14-5 lead and the Rox never relinquished it. Sullivan could never get its offensive bearings and Rockville earned a 49-32 triumph that ended many years of frustration.
"Every year we’re the team that could, but never does. This year we’re hoping to finally break through and get one. We have a tough team to beat in Robinson,” Rockville forward Lane Mahurin said.
Indeed, the Maroons, in their first Classic journey, had navigated a tough path to the championship themselves. Rockville never trailed in the championship game, but it was never safe either. After taking a big early lead, Robinson twice cut its deficit to one, but the 13-point effort by Jordon McFall in the title contest was enough as the Rox prevailed 44-39 in a defensive contest.
Rockville's run proved to be its last hurrah as far as championship contention was concerned. From 2013-17, the Rox never won another first-round contest.
