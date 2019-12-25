If there's any kind of collective memory at all about the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic, it's the teams that made glory runs in a given year.
Area fans remember Marshall 2008, Sullivan 2009, Rockville 2012 and Edgewood 2017. There was individual talent on these teams, but they're usually remembered for their strength as teams.
Owen Valley has been a long-time member of the Classic without many highlights to call their own. However, the Patriots did make a run to the 2005 Classic championship game and that team is associated with one player — sparkplug guard Harry Marshall.
Marshall was the talk of the 2005 tournament. Owen Valley had a good team in 2005-06. The Patriots were undefeated entering the Classic and would ultimately go 20-5 — the last Owen Valley team to win 20 games — but few had Owen Valley pegged as a championship game contender and fewer still had Marshall on their radar.
Marshall laid down a marker in Owen Valley's easy 79-38 win over West Vigo in the opening game of the tournament. He had 18 points and eight rebounds. It was a good start, but Marshall's contributions would get much louder later in the Classic.
The one game in which Marshall needed a lift from his Patriots' teammates was against Crawfordsville in the quarterfinals. Marshall scored just eight points, but Jared Maners led the way with 14 points and eight rebounds; Ben Nanny had 12 points and eight boards and Kyle Mortimer came off the bench to score 10.
Owen Valley next had Northview in the semifinals and this was where Marshall made his presence felt.
The senior scored 26 points on 9 of 11 shooting, scoring more than half of the Patriots' points in a 47-42 victory. Marshall's performance was sublime, and his above-the-rim game drew oohs and aahs, especially considering Marshall was just 6-foot-1.
At the time, no small school had won the Classic, and in a battle of Patriots, Owen Valley would be facing Terre Haute North in the championship game.
Owen Valley gave an excellent account of themselves against a North team that would finish 15-9. North's Patriots edged Owen Valley's Patriots 52-46 in the championship game, but it wasn't because of anything Marshall didn't do. He scored 21 points and had seven rebounds against North, connecting on 9 of 21 of his shots, despite garnering North's undivided defensive attention.
Owen Valley hasn't had a sniff of a Classic championship game since, but the run made at the 2005 Classic certainly altered Marshall's career path. Then-Indiana State coach Royce Waltman took notice of Marshall during the Classic and would ultimately offer Marshall a chance to walk-on as a 21st Century scholar.
Marshall would be successful in his ISU career, first under Waltman, and later under Kevin McKenna, and Marshall eventually earned a full-ride scholarship. Marshall would score 1,051 career points for ISU from 2006-09 and is the 37th-leading scorer in ISU history, averaging over 13 points per game in his junior and senior seasons.
Without the Classic run in 2005? None of the above might have happened.
