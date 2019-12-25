CLASSIC SPECIAL SECTION: On one day in 2017, South Vermillion's Kalber was the block king

South Vermillion hasn't enjoyed much team success in the Wabash Valley Classic since the tournament debuted in 2000.
After all, the Wildcats have had only four winning seasons during that span. So a Classic championship probably would have been considered a major upset.
But there have been individual highlights that probably made a few student-athletes popular at South Vermillion the next day school was in session.
For example, Laren Russell fired up the crowd with a 35-point performance in a game against Marshall (Ill.) in 2003. Big Dana Scifres put up 33 against Cloverdale in 2001. In 2008, Patrick Harpeanau scored 30 against Casey (Ill.).
Scifres made the first two all-tournament teams in 2000 and 2001, while Russell and Todd Byram made it in 2003, Cole Milam did so in 2006 and Andy Walsh earned a similar honor in 2009.
The Wildcats went the next seven years without an All-Classic member until 2017 when 6-foot-10 Braden Kalber blocked enough shots (including 10 in one game against Robinson, Ill.) to stamp his name on the 10-player list. In that contest, the Maroons made only eight of their 56 attempts from the field.
“We really challenged him,” South Vermillion coach Shawn Nevill said of Kalber afterward. “When he puts forth the effort, there aren’t a lot of players who have the ability to block shots like he has.
“We knew [the Maroons] wanted to bring it inside, so we picked our poison. Thankfully, they were not shooting as well [from the outside].”
Although Kalber played respectably the next night — 15 points (including a two-handed dunk), five rebounds and one block — the Wildcats followed up their 51-25 opening-round victory over Robinson with a 56-47 loss to Owen Valley. That dropped them to the consolation bracket.
On Day 3, South Vermillion lost a competitive 60-55 contest to Casey. Kalber posted six points, 11 rebounds and six blocks.
“Give them all the credit in the world,” Casey coach Tom Brannan said of the Wildcats. “They kept hustling and kept working."
Kalber graduated in 2018, probably with fond memories of the 2017 Classic.
Is there hope for new South Vermillion memories to be made this year? The Wildcats certainly hope so. They started this season 2-2 and they finished last season 12-12.
Still coached by Nevill, they'll open the 2019 Classic against a familiar foe, Robinson, on Thursday.
But remember, the last time South Vermillion won more games than it lost in the Classic was 2003 when Ryan Luce guided the Wildcats to a 3-1 record and a fifth-place finish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.