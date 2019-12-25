Going into the 2017 First Financial Wabash Classic, the usual suspects were named as favorites. Terre Haute North is an annual reliable pick. Terre Haute South, which would eventually win a sectional, was loaded. Linton had, by now, established itself as a threat. So had Casey.
Edgewood was not the first school that came off anyone's lips as favorites. The Mustangs were relatively new to the Classic field — they joined in 2015 — and though the Mustangs had a 5-3 record entering the Classic, they had lost to the kind of teams (Bloomington South, Martinsville, Indian Creek) that would be considered greater Classic favorites.
That's why they play the games, as they say, and Edgewood made it clear that they weren't to be taken lightly in 2017.
The Mustangs played West Vigo to start and dispatched their Western Indiana Conference brethren with an easy 54-25 victory. The reward? A date against South's powerful Braves. This is where Edgewood's ride was supposed to end.
Trevor Taylor, then a freshman and still active in this year's Classic, scored 31 points as he connected on 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Edgewood also depended on steady point guard Joe Kido, who kept the Mustangs steady against the South pressure defense. Edgewood led by as much as 49-32 and held off a Braves comeback to earn a 61-56 victory that sent a signal to everyone in the Classic that the Mustangs were contenders.
Next was another quality team — Linton. Hot off their win against the Braves, the Mustangs made 8 of 10 from the field in the first quarter to blitz the Miners. Included was a half-court heave by Kido to put Edgewood up 21-6.
The Mustangs cooled off after that, but Edgewood's defense kept Linton under wraps. The usually efficient Miners only converted 12 of 43 from the field. Edgewood made nearly as many threes as Linton made shots. The result was a 47-35 victory that put Edgewood in the championship game against perennial contenders Terre Haute North.
Edgewood's defense would once again determine the outcome. The Mustangs clamped down on the experienced Patriots as North could only convert 32 percent from the field. Denny Zigler was the only North player to break into double-digit scoring with 12.
The Mustangs weren't prolific either, but both teams played slow and tried to slug it out possession-by-possession. Edgewood led 30-28 early in the fourth quarter, but then the dam finally broke for the Mustangs in the fourth quarter.
Taylor started a 13-0 Edgewood run with a jump shot midway through the fourth quarter. North would only score one more field goal for the rest of the game and Edgewood earned the 2017 Classic championship with a 47-33 victory.
Edgewood coach J.B. Neill probably summed up the Mustangs' championship best in the wake of the triumph.
“I’m sure there are teams that come over here, looking at Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South, and hope to win one game. I’ve always taken the approach that you come over here to win it and I think my kids play harder that way. Tonight we had enough Jimmys and Joes ... it wasn’t the Xs and Os," Neill said.
The Classic victory propelled Edgewood. The Mustangs would finish the 2017-18 season with a 22-6 record and a sectional championship. The Mustangs would only lose three more games for the rest of the season.
