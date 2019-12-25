What's better than winning a championship? Nothing, really.
But winning a championship when you avenged a loss in the championship game from the previous season? Well, if you had to rank the ways a title is won, that's a pretty good way to do it.
Marshall was able to live that dream in 2008. The Lions had a memorable run through the then-Pizza Hut Classic at Terre Haute South that season. The Lions knocked off Owen Valley, a powerful Rockville team, avenged the 2007 title game loss to host South and then blew out Terre Haute North in the 2008 championship contest.
It was a salient moment for the Classic as it was the first time a so-called small school was able to win the title. The Classic was designed to give small schools a chance against large schools in the wake of class basketball in Indiana and the Lions' championship — even though they reside just over the border in Illinois — justified the purpose of the tournament and created magic that won't soon be forgotten.
How did the Lions do it? It started in routine fashion. Marshall dispatched Owen Valley despite shooting just 27 of 66 from the field. Logan Eitel, however, was hot as he scored 21 points on 8 of 20 shooting. Marshall led early and were never really threatened by the Patriots.
The meat of the tournament for Marshall really began in the quarterfinals as the Lions had a date with a R.J. Mahurin-led Rockville team. Both teams were undefeated entering the contest.
Though Mahurin scored 30 for the Rox, neither team could sustain offense for any length of time. Rockville was down 11, but the Rox rallied It was tied 53-all with 18 seconds left when Marshall played for the final shot.
It came to Lucas Eitel, who had the option to pass if he got in trouble in the lane off of designed screens. There was no trouble, however, and Eitel dropped a one-handed, 10-foot teardrop with one second left to down the Rox.
“In our offense you’ve got to work on that runner,” then-Marshall coach Tom Brannan said after the game. “He’s probably shot 1,000 of them — and that one counts.”
Next up for 10-0 Marshall was Jake Odum and Terre Haute South. In the 2007 title game? The Braves had dropped the Lions 64-33.
“We mentioned it some way or another. We really circled [the Classic dates] on the schedule,” Brannan said in 2008. “Last year we played scared basketball. We wanted to prove we could do it.”
Marshall certainly seemed ready to avoid a blowout, but it seemed, when the Lions trailed by eight in the fourth quarter to the Braves, that the game would go down as a honorable defeat. But Marshall rallied and tied the game with 3:41 left and the drama was on.
The game was tied in the final minute and Marshall repeated the Rockville scenario with Lucas Eitel handling the ball. This time, however, he dished to Taylor Duncan, who was fouled on a jumper. Duncan made both free throws to put Marshall ahead for good on its way to a satisfying 46-42 victory.
Marshall's run had fans, and South had to turn fans away at this Classic, buzzing. Could Marshall knock off North in the championship game? Even then, North had demonstrated it rarely dropped the ball with a Classic title on the line.
The Lions answered with one of the most emphatic Classic championship clinchers. Marshall shot 61 percent against the Patriots (who shot 50 percent themselves) and had just three turnovers en route to a 64-48 win that had the feel of a coronation more so than a contest. Taylor Duncan had 21 for the Lions, Logan Eitel had 19 and Lucas Eitel had 13.
“It was an awesome feeling at the end, up there getting that trophy,” said Taylor Duncan after the game.
It's the best feeling Marshall has ever had in the Classic.
