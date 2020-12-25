One of two Wabash Valley Classic teams who may get a first-round bye — while still playing a game — West Vigo, as of Dec. 18, will now play South Vermillion in the first round but, win or lose, advance to the second round as a result of Shakamak (and Riverton Parke, in the case of South Vermillion) being under quarantine. Here are five things to know about West Vigo.
• The Vikings want to play some games — West Vigo will have just three games under its belt when it plays South Vermillion on Dec. 26, all of them Western Indiana Conference losses, and its varsity team is quarantined until Dec. 22 thanks to a positive test on an opponent.
"Right now we're just hoping to be in shape, be focused and be ready to play," coach Joe Boehler said recently. COVID-19 has forced the postponement of three games, one of them twice already.
The Viking lineup is not overcrowded with experienced players either, with senior forwards Case Lautenschlager and Gabe Newhouse the only players with extensive Classic experience. Among the other possible starters, Imare Holman was a reserve last season, Cody Bunch is in his first season as a Viking and Zeke Tanoos is a freshman.
"I've seen some good things," Boehler said. "We're still trying to figure each other out. We're seeing some things that are easily fixable, and we'll get better as the season progresses."
West Vigo, as all teams do, is hoping to get to play on all four days of the tournament too, and that hasn't been a given lately either. Thanks to the vagaries of the draw, some of West Vigo's best teams haven't accomplished that fact; West Vigo has played on the final day just seven times in the first 20 years of the tournament (two fourth-place finishes its best) and only once since 2011.
• Lucky 13? — This is the 13th year at West Vigo for Boehler, the longest-tenured basketball coach at the school since Steve DeGroote, and last year's deceptive 8-16 record (and this year's start) has dropped his won-lost record below the .500 mark.
A former player and coach under Hall of Famer Jim Jones at Terre Haute North, Boehler hasn't been the luckiest coach in his career — one of this year's losses a good example — and could be due for a second-half surge.
• Classics, including the original — West Vigo has always been part of the Wabash Valley Classic. "We love the atmosphere, and it's been great for our community," Boehler said. "Of course, it will be a lot different this year [with fans restricted]."
Prior to the organization of the first Pizza Hut Wabash Valley Classic in December of 2000, however, West Vigo was included in the longtime Pizza Hut Classic, a one-night doubleheader in Hulman Center also featuring North, Terre Haute South and Northview. "There were always big crowds and it was a good thing for the kids," recalled longtime athletic director Jim Mann.
Mann also recalled the Vikings hosting their own four-team tournaments in the early 1970s, although without winning any trophies. "We had good teams here from West Lafayette one year and Speedway another year," Mann recalled.
• The big drop-off — Bob Burton was the West Vigo coach in the early 1970s when the Vikings hosted those tournaments, and his 1974-75 team was the best in West Vigo history up to that time, one of the co-favorites in a packed sectional in Hulman Center eventually won by Terre Haute North.
Not long after that, however, came approximately 10 straight seasons during which the Vikings never finished above .500. The arrival of DeGroote in the mid-1980s helped turn those fortunes around.
• Benefits of a West Vigo education — One of DeGroote's best shooting guards in the early 1990s was Zack Johnson, who eventually went on to play basketball at Rose-Hulman.
Johnson, the founder and developer of Joink and its high-speed internet services, also invented some gaming software that recently sold for $43 million.
