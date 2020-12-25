Terre Haute South is the host high school for this year's Wabash Valley Classic boys high school basketball tournament, although it won't be as easy to tell as in past years that the Braves hosted.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, the tourney bracket is being split between the gyms at Terre Haute North and South.
But South athletic director Ed Jarvis thinks organizers from both schools can pull it off. And coach Maynard Lewis thinks his Braves can pull off a Classic championship as well.
With that in mind, here are five things to know about Terre Haute South:
• Current coach, team — "I can say we have improved since last year," said Lewis, who happens to be the third-leading scorer in school history (1,377 points in the late 1990s). "The young men are playing hard and enjoyable to coach. We are looking forward to competing in the Classic and looking forward to a tough matchup against Northview."
South owned a 3-4 record after a 57-51 triumph at South Vermillion last Friday. As Lewis said, its first-round opponent will be Northview at 6 p.m. Dec. 26 at South.
• Current Braves — Leading scorers are 5-foot-11 junior guard Amariyae Wilson (12.3 points per game), 6-0 junior guard Brylan Apholone (11.0 ppg) and 5-10 senior guard Brayden Turner (9.7 ppg).
"I think, first off, we are led by two unselfish seniors in Brayden Turner and Jaden Thomas," Lewis mentioned. "Both have displayed great leadership skills on and off the court. The junior class plays hard and has a lot of upside. Combine those two attributes together [junior and senior classes] and this team could be special."
• Recent past Braves — South has won the second-most Classic titles out of the previous 20 tournaments — three. They occurred in 2004 (coached by the late Mike Saylor and beating North 47-38 in the championship game at South), 2007 (coached by Saylor again and beating Marshall, Ill., 64-33 in the championship game at North) and 2013 (coached by Scott Ridge and beating host North 58-48).
The Braves' leading scorers in those title games were Armon Bassett with 29 points in 2004; John Michael Jarvis, Jake Odum and Zach Odum with 22, 19 and 10 respectively in 2007; and Greg Newton, Conner Shipley and Timmy Herrin with 15, 12 and 10 respectively in 2013.
“We knew we weren’t going to do everything we wanted,” then-South coach Scott Ridge told the Tribune-Star after taking the 2013 crown. “Coach [Todd] Woelfle [of North] is too good a coach to let us do that.”
• Not-so-recent past Braves — Since South first opened its doors in the late summer of 1971, the school has won 20 sectional championships, 11 regionals and four semistates in boys basketball. Unfortunately for the Braves — and other Vigo County schools from the past and present — Terre Haute is still the largest Indiana city which has never captured a state title in boys basketball.
South reached the pre-class state finals four times — 1977, 1978 and 1979 with Gordon Neff as coach and 1991 with Pat Rady as coach — in Indianapolis. The first three took place inside the old Market Square Arena and the '91 finals occurred in the old Hoosier Dome (later known as the RCA Dome).
In '77, the Braves lost to East Chicago Washington 66-45 in the first semifinal contest. Will Uzzell was their only double-figure scorer with 16 points.
In '78, South edged Merrillville 54-53 in the second semifinal game behind Uzzell's 18 points, then lost to Muncie Central 65-64 in overtime, despite 14 points apiece by Uzzell, Tony Watson and Kevin Thompson and two dramatic mid-court shots by Richard Wilson.
In '79, Neff's squad lost to eventual state champion Muncie Central 60-55 in OT in the second semifinal matchup. Jim Bogle and Thompson paced the Braves with 22 and 15 points respectively.
From the 1979 state finals, South senior Cam Cameron was named winner of the Arthur L. Trester Award for Mental Attitude.
In '91, Rady's talented team dropped a 52-39 decision to Brebeuf in the first semifinal game. Jeff Hutz was the Braves' top scorer with 16 points.
• Fun facts — South has produced five professional athletes who reached the highest level of their sports — Mark Jackson (NFL), Tony McGee (NFL), Brian Evans (NBA), A.J. Reed (MLB) and Danny Etling (NFL).
Team-wise, South has earned state championships in girls tennis (2001) and Class 4A girls basketball (2002).
