The romance of the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic is in the hopes the small schools harbor when it comes to knocking off the big schools.
If you want a small school to back? You could do worse than Cloverdale.
After all, the Clovers have already knocked off large school competition. Cloverdale defeated Terre Haute South 62-55 in overtime on Dec. 15.
Coach Patrick Rady may have one of the better teams he’s had in his six years in charge at the Putman County school.
Here’s five things to know about Cloverdale:
• In the tradition of Cooper Neese, now at Indiana State, and Jalen Moore, now at Oakland, the Clovers have another high-scoring shooter. Junior guard Kyle Thomas is averaging 24.3 points in the Clovers’ 4-0 start. Thomas has converted 42% of his 3-point attempts. Thomas, who scored 29 against Terre Haute South, is also averaging four rebounds, 2.5 assists and two steals per contest.
• Thomas isn’t alone in his scoring prowess. Senior guard Nolan Kelley (14.3) and senior forward Walker Sims (10 ppg) make it tough on opposing defenses to key on Thomas or any of Cloverdale’s individual scorers. Rady said he thinks the ascension of a third scorer has been crucial to the Clovers’ fortunes and something the team lacked a year ago.
• Rady hailed guard Chase Ashcraft (6.8) as the motor of the Clovers’ team. Rady deemed Ashcraft one of the Clovers’ best defenders and a glue guy who puts in the work to keep Cloverdale playing efficiently.
• Cloverdale has had two different stints in the modern Wabash Valley Classic. The Clovers participated from 2000-03, when the tournament was originally revived. Cloverdale returned in 2014 and has participated in each Classic since.
The best showings came in 2014 - when the Clovers went 3-1 and finished in fifth place – and in 2017 – when Cloverdale also went 3-1 and won the consolation championship.
• Some of the biggest coaching names in Indiana high school basketball history made stops in Cloverdale. Pat Rady, father of current coach Patrick Rady and fifth on the all-time Indiana win list with 761 victories, was there from 2004-15.
Jim Miller led the Clovers to the 1966 Final Four and finished his Indiana coaching career with 607 wins.
Al Tucker coached Cloverdale from 1967-84 and amassed 256 wins.
Hall of Fame coach Kirby Overman coached the Clovers for one year in 1996.
