One of five teams that were unbeaten heading into the final week before the Wabash Valley Classic, Sullivan's Golden Arrows are hoping to continue success they've had in previous Classics. Here are five things to know about Sullivan.
• Balance is the word — After three games, the Golden Arrows have five players averaging in double figures, four of whom have scored 20 or more points in at least one game.
Point guard Randy Kelley leads the team in scoring at 15 points per game and in assists at six per game. Surprisingly, he's also Sullivan's leading rebounder so far with eight per game.
Jackson Hills, a 6-6 junior, is averaging 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, while Braden Flanagan is averaging 13.7 points per game, Luke Adams 13.3 and Rocco Roshel 11.
Will King and Gabe Pirtle are also in coach Jeff Moore's seven-player rotation, and Eli Steimel and Jack Ridgway are also key contributors.
• Why only three games? — Sullivan is another team that will be coming into the tournament straight out of quarantine. The Arrows were victimized when a player on an opposing team played against them and later learned he'd tested positive for COVID-19, and the team won't practice until Christmas Eve.
"We've had to postpone games against Northview, Edgewood and Greencastle," Moore pointed out.
• Arrows' Classic history is good — The lack of practice time could hurt the Arrows — but maybe it won't. Sullivan has had as much Classic success as any non-Vigo school and more than most.
In the first 20 years of the Classic, Sullivan has gotten to play on all four days of the tournament 15 times. Just once have the Arrows left without winning a game, and they were champions in 2009 and runners-up in 2011. Their specialty seems to be making the final four, because they have finished third six times and were the fourth-place team twice.
And although Sullivan's pre-Classic preparation has been affected, there's one possible silver lining to the cloud.
Two of the current Arrows are players who were in Illinois a year ago and whose parents moved to Sullivan County. Flanagan is from Olney and Hills will be playing in his third Classic, the first two for Casey.
• The Dean — Moore is the only coach who has brought a team to all 20 Classics, and he might almost happy to see Bloomington South in the field this year.
"I don't think there's anybody [coaching] that's older than me," he said, then added, "Oh wait a minute, J.R. is." J.R. is Bloomington South's coach J.R. Holmes, the winningest high school basketball coach in Indiana history.
• Still at home — Holmes' win total, which in the past few years has eclipsed that of Vigo County legends Howard Sharpe, Pat Rady and Jim Jones, is no more impressive than the fact that Moore has 450 victories in his 31 seasons at Sullivan.
Why is 31 seasons significant? Prior to Moore's arrival, Sullivan was not exactly a picture of stability in terms of boys basketball coaches.
"[Veteran sportswriter] B.J. [Hargis of the Sullivan Daily Times] did a story about that," Moore said. "The longest [any coach stayed at Sullivan] was seven years, and the average was 2.9 years."
Asked about his longevity, Moore said, "I think the Biddy program has helped a lot. Beginning in 2004, I was in contact with every senior in our program — and their parents — for 13 years."
Of course, he didn't plan to stay either. "I thought I'd be here three, maybe five years and go somewhere else," Moore concluded. "But I've had great assistant coaches, athletic directors and administrations. And a lot of the people here like to hunt and fish, and so do I. This is home now."
