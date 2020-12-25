Terre Haute North has established itself as the gold standard when it comes to winning the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic.
The Patriots have 10 Classic titles since the tournament was revived in 2000, including the last two and including the last five out of six.
The Patriots are always going to be included among the contenders in the Classic, but with a veteran team back for the 2020-21 season? Their ability to win another four games in five days is one that the rest of the field has to take very seriously. North has also won the last three championship games played at Terre Haute South as this year’s game is scheduled to take place at.
As of when this story was written, North was 3-1 with wins over Evansville Central, Vincennes Lincoln and Bloomington South. The lone loss was a home overtime setback against Bedford North Lawrence.
Here’s five things to know about Terre Haute North:
• The Patriots have had balanced scoring so far. Forward Mark Hankins (13 ppg), guard Matt Gauer (12 ppg) and forward Makhi Johnson (11 ppg) have all had stretches during the season where they were able to be the most potent scorer for the Patriots.
That trio is also able to take advantage of North’s desire to force turnovers and get out on the break. North is not an uptempo team, but when they can force mistakes they will get down the floor in a hurry.
• North is not a large team, Gauer and Hankins are co-listed as the tallest players at 6-foot-4, but what the Patriots don’t have in size they make up for in how many players have the ability to shoot from the outside.
In addition to Hankins, Gauer and Johnson, guards Caden Mason, Bryson Carpenter and Dylan White will all shoot from beyond the arc. Nas McNeal is an emerging contributor in this department as well. The Patriots are 22 of 72 from 3-point range of this writing.
• Despite the lack of size, the Patriots have not been a bad rebounding team this season. North has averaged 30 rebounds per game, a respectable total given that they don’t have a traditional center or power forward, apart from reserve Dylan Ingle.
• North coach Todd Woelfle has 163 career wins as of when this story was written. Woelfle, who took over as North’s head coach in 2009, has coached the Patriots to seven Classic championships.
If you take only his Classic victories into account, Woelfle has amassed 43 wins in the Classic alone. That means 26.3% of Woelfle’s career wins have come in the Classic. The Patriots have never won fewer than three games in any one Classic since Woelfle took charge of the Patriots’ program.
• North has won 10 Classics, so naturally, the Patriots have a piece of several Classic distinctions. One of them is that North has both the most dominant margin of victory in one Classic, and, the narrowest margin for a championship team.
The Patriots’ most dominant title campaign came in 2015, although the championship game itself was tight. North defeated Casey 77-27 in the opening game, a big part of their overall margin. The Patriots then dropped West Vigo 73-50 and Northview 64-55 to earn a berth in the championship game against rival Terre Haute South. The Patriots beat the Braves 76-69 in overtime.
Overall, North’s margin of victory in the four games was 89 points, the best in the current format of the Classic by a five-point margin.
The Patriots’ championship in 2019 was, by far, the closest set of four wins any championship team has had. North beat Edgewood 45-38 – the Patriots’ largest margin of victory.
North then beat South Vermillion 61-56, Sullivan 60-58 and edged Linton 66-62 in the title game. The combined margin of 18 points is five lower than Sullivan’s 23-point total margin of victory in 2009.
