CLASSIC PREVIEW: Parke Heritage can contend in the Classic

Parke Heritage was one of two area schools – fellow Class 2A power Linton was the other – who had their promising 2020 season prospects derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wolves were scheduled to play in a regional contest when the IHSAA Tournament was canceled last March.
That was obviously a big disappointment for the Wolves’ players, coaches and fans, but the potential is there for Parke Heritage again this season. Here’s five things to know about Parke Heritage:
• The Johnson’s – Christian and Noble are both back. Christian Johnson is averaging 16.6 points in five games as of this writing and is also good for eight rebounds per game. Noble Johnson is good for 10.2 points and 3.2 boards. The pair also come off of a very successful football campaign in which each starred for the high-flying Wolves.
• Christian Johnson was the Wolves’ leading scorer in 2020 and Parke Heritage’s next-best scorer, Connor Davis, is also back. The center is averaging 12.2 points and eight rebounds per contest. Davis is extremely reliable in the paint as he’s converted 57% of his shots.
• Joining the Johnsons and Davis among the Wolves’ top scorers is point guard Riley Ferguson, who has notched 11.4 points per game so far. Along with Christian Johnson, Ferguson has converted the highest amount of 3-point goals for the Wolves so far this season.
• Parke Heritage has already played two tournaments – the Linton Tournament and the annual Banks of the Wabash Tournament. The Wolves went 1-1 at Linton, beating North Knox by seven before it fell to Linton by nine in the championship game.
The Wolves took care of business in the Banks Of The Wabash. Parke Heritage dispatched Riverton Parke 82-45 and South Vermillion 56-42 in the tournament. Parke Heritage has won the Banks in two of the three years it has played in it.
• Parke Heritage consolidated Rockville and Turkey Run prior to the 2018-19 school year. Both the Rox and Warriors participated in the modern Classic.
Rockville’s biggest moment was its 2012 Classic championship. The Rox beat Casey, Marshall, Sullivan and Robinson to earn the crown.
Turkey Run competed in the modern Classic through the 2015 season. The Warriors advanced to the championship contest in 2001, beating Rockville, Terre Haute South and Sullivan along the way before the Warriors were beaten 85-54 by Northview in the championship game.
