Bloomington South makes its debut in the Vigo County School Corporation Classic this year, but of course, the Panthers are no strangers to the limelight.
When the 2020 season was paused, Bloomington South sat atop the Class 4A rankings with a 26-0 record on a team led by Anthony Leal, now at Indiana.
The Panthers lost a few pieces from its elite team team a year ago, but remain a big threat in the Classic. Here’s five things to know about Bloomington South:
• In five games of this writing, Bloomington South is 3-2. Wins came against Milan, Bedford North Lawrence and Southport. Losses were to New Albany and Barr-Reeve. The Panthers last started 3-2 two years ago.
The only teams on Bloomington South’s regular season schedule that are also in the Classic are Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and Northview
• The Panthers aren’t tall, but are led by their co-tallest player, wing Joey Bomba, a holdover from the 2020 team. Bomba has averaged 18.8 points and 5.2 rebounds through five games. Guard Trevor Taylor, one of the Panthers’ best players, scored 14 points in the only game he’s played.
Another star from Bloomington South’s unbeaten 2020 team, guard Connor Hickman, will miss the season after having season-ending shoulder surgery.
• The Panthers have a lot of players who take 3-point shots, but Bomba (12 through five games) is the only one who’s made a significant amount of his attempts. Bloomington South does like to get the ball inside the arc to guard Maddix Blackwell, who has taken 23 of his 27 shots in two-point range.
• Bloomington South coach J.R. Holmes is the winningest boys basketball coach in Indiana history with 839 wins in his 50-year career. His winning percentage of .711 is tied for fifth among active coaches with at least 300 career wins.
How can one put perspective into Holmes’ win total? If you combined the win totals of the next two closest coaches in the Classic on the active all-time win list – Sullivan’s Jeff Moore (450) and Linton’s Joey Hart (354) – you still fall short of Holmes’ overall victory stash.
•
Bloomington South has participated in quite a few holiday tournaments in recent years, the Panthers were in the Bob Wettig Tournament last season in Richmond, but has never been in the modern or original Wabash Valley Classic field. However, one of the schools Bloomington South consolidated in 1972 — Smithville — did participate in the original Wabash Valley Classic.
Another Monroe County school — Unionville, which was consolidated into Bloomington North — won the 1966 Wabash Valley Classic, beating Rosedale 66-62.
The Arrows' scoring leader was Dan Chitwood and some think he may have been part of the inspiration for Jimmy Chitwood's character in "Hoosiers". Angelo Pizzo, screenwriter of "Hoosiers", was in the crowd in 1966 when Dan Chitwood hit a last-second shot to beat old Bloomington High School in a sectional championship contest.
Of course, Monroe County's Edgewood won the modern Classic in 2017.
Since the Classic was revived in 2000, only six communities have been able to lay claim to championships. Terre Haute has 13 overall between North’s 10 and South’s three. Sullivan, Rockville, Ellettsville and Marshall, Ill. have one each among communities that are currently participating or would be if not for COVID-19 in the case of Marshall.
Fishers also accounts for one win when Hamilton Southeastern won the first revival of the Classic in a reduced field in 2000.
