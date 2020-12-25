CLASSIC PREVIEW: Northview has veteran savvy to make a run

The least battle-tested team in the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic will be Northview.
Due to COVID-19 pauses - on their part and due to that of opponents - Northview will only have one boys basketball game under its belt when the Classic is scheduled to begin on Dec. 26 – a 66-42 win over West Vigo on Dec. 11 in Brazil.
While that wouldn’t seem like much to go on when it comes to the Knights’ prospects, the truth is that they’re a veteran team, and their best players have been known to locals for some time. So Northview harbors real hopes of making a Classic run, regardless of how many games it has played.
Here are five things to know about Northview this year:
• Senior swingman Caleb Swearingen has been a mainstay for the Knights since his freshman season during the 2017-18 school year. Swearingen played in the very first varsity game he was eligible for – Nov. 21, 2017 against Vincennes Lincoln – and has been a rock for the Knights ever since.
Swearingen has always been a skilled player and a persistent one too. He got off to a good start in the win over West Vigo with 16 points and 15 rebounds.
• Brevin Cooper is the only other senior and the guard also had a fine game against West Vigo with nine points and seven rebounds. Northview had a total of 44 boards in the contest against the Vikings.
• As important as Swearingen is to Northview, the Knights have trust in their deep roll call of scoring options. Ethan DeHart, Drew Cook, Jacob Fowler, Chris Ellis and Landon Carr all demonstrated a deft scoring touch in the Knights’ opening contest. Northview shares the ball well too as it had 16 assists in its opener.
• Northview coach Michael Byrum went 3-1 in the 2019 tournament, the first time in six tries that a Byrum-coached team won more than a single game in the Classic. Northview won only one game in Byrum’s first two Classics in 2017 and 2018.
Byrum coached South Vermillion from 2012-14, but the Wildcats could only manage a single Classic win in each of those seasons.
• Northview dominated the early years of the modern version of the Wabash Valley Classic. The Knights won the title in 2001 and 2002, the first two seasons they participated.
Northview’s 2001 title was particularly convincing. The Knights won by 14, 30 and nine points en route to an 85-54 victory over Turkey Run in the championship game. The combined margin in the four games of 84 points in the second-most dominant in the modern history of the Classic.
