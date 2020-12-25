As of this writing, there are four new teams entered in this year's Wabash Valley Classic and one of them is North Central.
That said, here are five things to know about North Central:
• How it happened — Located near enough in tiny Farmersburg, North Central has never competed in the Classic during its 20-year run of high-quality boys basketball at Terre Haute North and South high schools.
Vance Edmondson, who's begun his third season of guiding the Thunderbirds after being in charge of Clay City's boys program for nine seasons, has never coached in the Classic.
Barring another coronavirus-related change of schedule, both of those statements will change soon.
With usual Illinois entrants Marshall, Casey and Robinson forced out of the 2020 Classic because of their state's COVID-19 restrictions, tournament organizers found three one-year replacements — North Central, Bloomington South and Kouts. In an unrelated move, Greencastle replaced Owen Valley on what is likely to be a permanent basis.
• Here are the 2020-21 Thunderbirds — Edmondson describes his team, which entered last Saturday's home game at Lighthouse Christian Academy with a 3-2 mark, as a "a work in progress" early in the season.
North Central will face Parke Heritage in the first round of the Classic at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26 at Terre Haute North.
"DeShawn Clark averages 16.0 points and 3 assists per game [before last Saturday]," Edmondson mentioned. "Trevor Hadley averages 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
"I would like for us to be consistent on both ends of the floor for an entire game. If we can do that, I think we have a chance at being a pretty good team by the time the sectional rolls around. I really like our team. They play hard and are a fun group to coach and great kids. I am looking forward to seeing how much better we can be as the season goes on."
• Good history — In recent years, North Central's best record in boys basketball was 18-6 during the 2006-07 season. Ryan Kamman coached those Thunderbirds to a Class A White River Valley Sectional championship.
• Bad history — Few details are needed here, but the 2016-17 T-Birds finished 0-24. They allowed opponents to score 100 or more points four times.
• Old schools — In the original Wabash Valley Classic, Shelburn, which was later consolidated into North Central, advanced to the championship game in 1946. The Panthers were edged by Linton 40-39 in a game where the lead changed hands 11 times. Nick Bolinger led Shelburn with 15 points.
Among the other schools consolidated into North Central, Farmersburg advanced to 12 finals, Hymera advanced to four and Fairbanks was unable to get to the final 16 of the tournament in 30 tries.
Shelburn, Farmersburg and Fairbanks were consolidated into North Central in 1957. The T-Birds played in nine original Classics, making the finals three times.
