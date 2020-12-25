Edgewood hasn't been in the Wabash Valley Classic for very long, but the Mustangs have made an impact anyway. Here are five things to know about Edgewood.
• They're new, but they're tough — This is only the sixth year the Mustangs have been participants in the Wabash Valley Classic, but they've made a good impression.
Edgewood opened with a third-place finish in 2015, took sixth the following year, then won the whole tournament in 2017 before having 1-2 showings the past two seasons.
In addition, Edgewood has provided some of the Classic's best and/or most colorful players — the man-bun-wearing Cooper Bybee, a dangerous shooter anywhere inside the midcourt stripe; smooth and talented Trevor Taylor, a freshman starter on the championship team who will appear in a different uniform in this year's Classic; and the diminutive Joe Kido, a four-year Classic participant (arguably favorite opposing player for the other 15 teams) and currently an Indiana State baseball player.
• So what about this year? — The Mustangs got a late start to the season for the usual 2020 reason, splitting two games on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 — after very limited practice availability — and facing a stretch of four games in six days the weekend before the Classic (although one of those games was since rescheduled).
Coleman Sater, a 6-foot-4 senior, is Edgewood's top returning player. "Having your best player be your hardest worker allows the coaching staff to lay the foundation we want," said coach Matt Wadsworth.
The rest of the Mustangs aren't as familiar, but most of them played on an 18-5 junior varsity team a year ago. "We've got guys that have won," Wadsworth pointed out.
• Deja vu all over again — For the second straight December, Edgewood will play its first Classic game at Terre Haute North against the host Patriots.
"Last year this tournament prepared us for the second half of the season," Wadsworth said, even though a close loss to the eventual Classic champions set Edgewood up for a 1-2 finish. "Win or lose, it's going to make you better."
• Maybe the coach is a jinx — This is Wadsworth's third chance to coach in the Classic, having spent a year at Riverton Parke for the 2007-2008 season.
"We've had the 10 a.m. game every time," Wadsworth said, although a recent schedule change means the Mustangs will actually not have to play until noon to start this year's Classic.
• Long tradition — Before there was an Edgewood High School, there was Ellettsville High School, which also made some noise. Ellettsville won at least one Wabash Valley Tournament in the early 1960s, before combining with Stinesville to form Edgewood in 1966. Ellettsville won a couple of sectionals back when it had to compete against Bloomington (only one school then), Martinsville and Bedford, current athletic director Mick Hammett reported.
Edgewood won a single-class sectional in 1993 too, and the Mustangs — who seem to be a nemesis for a couple of teams in the western half of the Western Indiana Conference — have been tough in other sports too.
In the most recent high school baseball season, the Mustangs were Class 3A state runners-up in baseball in 2019, propelled by a shocking walkoff win over West Vigo in sectional play before losing to Andrean.
Andrean was also an Edgewood nemesis in softball in 2012, when the Mustangs — Hammett is their long-time softball coach — also got to the state championship game.
