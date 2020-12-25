CLASSIC PREVIEW: Linton has played close games, but won them all

A perennial contender lately in the Pizza Hut Wabash Valley Classic and the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic, Linton's Miners were undefeated going into their final pre-Classic game. Here are five things to know about Linton.
• The Miners have been close to the vest — Linton, ranked second in Class 2A since the beginning of the season, won its first five games of the season, but needed overtime to beat Jasper at home and Owen Valley on the road.
"This is probably the toughest early-season schedule we've played," coach Joey Hart said recently. "The five teams we played returned 13 of 15 starters, and we're kind of going on the fly [after missing summer competition]. We don't have great flow or continuity."
• On the other hand . . . — "We definitely have some pieces," coach Hart said.
Returning starters for the Miners are led by 6-foot-5 senior Lincoln Hale, an Indiana State recruit and a potential Indiana All-Star who missed playing as a Junior All-Star in the spring because of the pandemic. If Hale is selected this spring, he would be the first Indiana All-Star from Linton since Max Woolsey in 1945.
Senior Josh Pyne is a returning starter who was a valuable reserve for the Miners' state runner-up team in 2019. He may not be being recruited for basketball all that much because he's been an Indiana University baseball commit for a couple of years now.
Sophomore Joey Hart, the coach's son, is also 6-5 and a returning starter. He's also being recruited by Division I programs.
Drew Smith, a 6-1 junior and the fullback on the Miner football team, is probably the closest thing the team has to an offensive post player, and 6-3 sophomore Logan Webb is a valuable role player.
Then there's 6-5 freshman Braden Walters, who hasn't exploded offensively — yet — but who has proven to be savvy enough defensively and contributed in enough other ways that coach Hart has told people he might be the best freshman Linton has ever had.
Yes, both Hale and the coach's son started as freshmen.
Yes, there are some pieces.
• No big trophies yet — Linton has been a Wabash Valley Classic contender for several seasons now, but has never won the tournament.
Neither has coach Hart, who has coached three different teams — Shakamak and Turkey Run prior to the Miners — in the first 20 years of the tournament.
• Who can beat the Miners? — There was a time, not that long ago, when basketball might have been considered an afterthought at Linton.
The pendulum has swung radically since then, as the Linton boys and girls took a combined 38-game winning streak into this week.
The boys won their last 16 games in a 24-2 season a year ago, when Indiana high school basketball was canceled after the sectional, in addition to their 5-0 start.
Linton's girls are the defending Class 2A state champions, winning their last eight games that season and 9-0 so far this winter.
Last team's to beat Linton? The Barr-Reeve boys and the Sullivan girls.
• Keeping the family straight — The three generations of the Hart family on the Miners' bench are the coach's father, who now apparently is content to be known as "old Joe" and his grandson Joey. Twitter aficionados might notice that the current Linton coach is Joseph Hart there. "Still Joey," he told the Tribune-Star when asked what to call him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.