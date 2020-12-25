If there's a mystery to this year's Wabash Valley Classic, it's the team from up north that few people in Vigo County know anything about. So here are five things to know about Kouts.
• Location, location, location — Finding Kouts, a longtime pillar of the Porter County Conference, is easy. Just take Indiana 49 south from Valparaiso, or take Indiana 8 east from Hebron. Kouts is where the two highways intersect.
• Why are they here? — The Mustangs are making the three-hour trip to Terre Haute basically for one reason: they want to win the Class A state championship.
"We're excited to be included," coach Kevin Duzan said recently. "I've followed that tournament for a lot of years [he's from Newton, with many relatives in east-central Illinois], and we got in in hopes of toughening up our schedule."
Drawing Bloomington South — "Great program, great history," Duzan added — certainly gives the Mustangs a chance to do that, and they are thrilled about it. "They wanted to play the best," Duzan said, "and they may have gotten the best . . . we'll come out and play and see what happens."
Bloomington South, incidentally, has already lost to Barr-Reeve, a team the Mustangs hope to see in March in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
• What are their chances in the opener? — This isn't the usual strategy for a Class A team playing a Class 4A team that was ranked first in the state for quite awhile a year earlier, but the Mustangs are hoping they can get the Panthers to pick up the pace a little bit.
"[The Panthers] are going to make seven or eight passes before they shoot," said Keith Nuest (more on him later). "We'll be trying to speed them up."
"We do not try to play slow," Duzan agreed, and there are several reasons for that.
Start with the Wireman twins, seniors Cole and Cale. Cole, a 6-footer and a four-year starter, had was Nuest joked was "a horrible weekend" in the Mustangs' two recent games, scoring just 32 in each; he averages 34.8 points per game while Cale, a 5-11 senior and a three-year starter and four-year letterwinner, averages 20. That's nearly 55 points per game or, to put it another way, more than 10 points per game than Bloomington South is averaging so far.
Then there are the Kneifel twins, both two-year starters. Hunter, a 6-4 senior, averages 11.7 points per game and Parker, a 6-5 senior, 7.3 points per game. The fifth starter, 6-4 Cooper Schoon, is the team's leading rebounder and also averages 7.3 points per game.
Kouts averages 89.7 points per game while giving up 54, and has already played two Class 3A teams and three Class 2A teams in its 6-0 start. The Mustangs don't shoot all that many 3-pointers either, approximately 12 per game, but are shooting over 60% from 2-point range; Cole Wireman and the Kneifels are all around 70% from inside the arc.
• Who is Keith Nuest? — As reliable as those shooters are, they cannot compare to their scorekeeper and/or statistician. He's a relative newcomer to those jobs (sarcasm alert) but he's never missed a boys game or a girls game since he started the job — 53 years ago.
"It's over 1,100 games," he told the Tribune-Star.
• Who did the Mustangs know to get invited? — Actually, they do know somebody, or at least their coach does. Duzan and Vigo County School Corporation superintent Rob Haworth were track and cross country teammates at Greenville College a few years ago.
