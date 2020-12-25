While other high schools are forced to skip the 2020 Wabash Valley Classic for different reasons, primarily related to COVID-19, Greencastle is happy to be back in the post-Christmas tournament for the first time since 2006.
Here are five things to know about Greencastle:
• Not the easiest draw — The Tiger Cubs, who started their season 3-2, drew Class 2A No. 2-ranked Linton (5-0 as of this writing) for their first-round Wabash Valley Classic matchup at 6 p.m. Dec. 26 at Terre Haute North.
The Miners have posted 20 victories or more for the past eight seasons, including a 24-2 record in 2019-20 when they finished runners-up to Terre Haute North in the Classic for the second year in a row. Coached by Joey Hart and led by Indiana State recruit Lincoln Hale, Linton is considered one of the favorites to win the 2020 Classic.
Greencastle coach Bryce Rector doesn't sound like he's losing sleep over it, though.
"We’re incredibly excited to be back in the Classic and can’t wait to compete against some high-quality teams," he said.
• No pushovers themselves — Although Linton would be a bookie's favorite to defeat Greencastle in the first round, the Tiger Cubs are not lacking talent. They're led by 6-foot-3 senior Brody Whitaker, who averaged 26.4 points through their first five games. He's committed to play basketball at Marian University next season.
"Our team has played pretty well to start the season," Rector told the Tribune-Star last week. "Through the first five games, we’ve seen our kids really start to move the ball well and play together as a team."
Other key players include 6-0 junior Evan Alexander (8.6 ppg), 6-2 senior Nick Sutherlin (7.6 ppg), 6-7 senior Cade Plew (7.6 ppg) and 5-8 senior Benton Parmley (3 ppg). All individual statistics were from Greencastle's first five games.
• Coach is 'super happy' with everyone — "We’ve been super happy with the effort that our kids have given so far," Rector emphasized about his 2020-21 squad. "We’re a pretty senior-laden team, so it’s been really fun to let them work through things at practice. We are a player-led team and to coach that makes every day really enjoyable.
"Obviously, Brody has played well to start the year and we need him to continue. What has been great to see is the rest of our guys step up and contribute in big ways. Evan Alexander has shot it well, Nick Sutherlin has been excellent on both ends of the floor and is a difficult matchup. Cade Plew has been efficient all year and Benton Parmley has really facilitated a ton of our success on both ends of the floor.
"Cole Hutcheson is a sophomore who has seen varsity minutes, along with Keifer Wilson and Tyler Rodgers, who could all prove to be keys in a long tournament."
• The Tiger Cubs have returned — Greencastle is back in the Classic in 2020, having replaced previous participant Owen Valley in what is hoped to be the usual 16-team field.
As stated previously, the Tiger Cubs last competed in the Classic in 2006. That year, they beat Rockville 60-42 and lost to host Terre Haute South and Marshall, Ill., by scores of 45-34 and 61-51 respectively.
Greencastle actually won the old Wabash Valley Tournament title in January 1956 and January 1957. The Tiger Cubs, coached by Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer Tom Goldsberry, defeated Terre Haute Gerstmeyer in the championship game inside the old Indiana State gym both times. Scores were 59-51 and 76-74 in overtime.
Gerstmeyer's Black Cats, as most Valley fans older than 55 would know, were guided by the legendary Howard Sharpe.
According to Terre Haute historian Mike McCormick, there were 115 teams entered in the 1956 tournament and 121 in the 1957 tournament. So the Tiger Cubs had plenty of competition, in addition to Gerstmeyer, to contend with on their way to those championships.
For the '56 tournament, only Chuck Dickson represented Greencastle on the Tribune-Star's 10-man All-Valley team. Dickson tallied 19 points in the finale against Sharpe's crew. John Myers added 12 points and Jim Braden had 11 for the Tiger Cubs.
For the '57 tournament, Dickson repeated on the All-Valley team, especially after his 24-point performance against Gerstmeyer. Teammates Burgie Remsburg tallied 24 points — with the help of 10 free throws — and Bob Patterson contributed 16 points to make the All-Valley team as well.
Then-Terre Haute Tribune sports editor Jimmy Claus said in his game story that Greencastle sank 24 straight free throws en route to the victory.
• Fun facts — In another interesting note about the school's basketball history, Greencastle finished runner-up in the IHSAA state tournament twice, losing to Muncie 31-23 at the end of the 1930-31 campaign and losing to Martinsville 27-24 at the end of 1932-33. The Tiger Cubs' coaches for those seasons were W.E. Bausman and C.B. Edmonson respectively. Both games took place inside Butler Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
In the '30-31 final four, Greencastle beat Terre Haute Wiley 15-10 in the second semifinal game to reach the championship clash.
That '32-33 Martinsville squad, incidentally, was guided by eventual Indiana State men's basketball coach Glenn Curtis.
Also, the '31-32 Tiger Cubs qualified for the final four, but they lost to New Castle 26-18 in the first semifinal game. Greencastle's Jess McAnally did win the Gimbel Medal for Mental Attitude, however.
