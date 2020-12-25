South Vermillion has participated in all 20 previous Wabash Valley Classic boys high school basketball tournaments.
The Wildcats have never won the championship. In 2003, they went 3-1 with Ryan Luce as their coach. Three other times, they've gone 2-2. Their combined record over the years is 21-43.
Is this the year that the Clinton-based school breaks its drought and holds up the championship trophy Dec. 30?
Well, the odds are against it. But, hey, it's 2020. Much, much stranger things have happened around the world already. Anything is possible.
Keeping that in mind, here are five things to know about South Vermillion:
• Juggling schedules — COVID-19 quarantining kept South Vermillion from playing two of the first five games on its original schedule — at home against South Putnam and at Clay City on the last two Saturdays.
• Are the Wildcats wild? — Fourth-year coach Shawn Nevill sees a lot of potential in this group . . . when it gets to play. Early-season losses to Parke Heritage (56-42) and Terre Haute South (57-51) have kept the Wildcats humble. They did open the campaign with an 80-28 victory at North Vermillion.
"Losing five seniors [to graduation from last season], we are in a little bit of a rebuilding mode, even though the expectations will not go down," Nevill told the Tribune-Star.
"We will play five juniors and two seniors the bulk of the minutes, so getting our juniors up to speed will be paramount for our season. Our 6-foot-2 junior Braden Allen and 6-5 junior Anthony Garzolini are leading the team, averaging 12.5 points [through the first two games]. Junior Jaxon Mullins is averaging 11.5 ppg and has played varsity since his freshmen year. Junior Peyton Hawkins is averaging 9.5 ppg. We expect big things from 6-5 senior post John Piper, who is coming off an injury, as well as junior guard Lucas Uselman, who just came back from a stress fracture.
"Even though we're young, six or seven played varsity minutes last season. Blake Boatman is a senior who skipped his junior year but is back playing this season. We have some speed, we have some size, we also have some shooting and this group has the chance to be one of the better groups I have had in my time [fourth season] at South Vermillion.
"We are physically much bigger and stronger than any of my other teams. We are extremely excited about the Classic and getting to play such quality competition. With such a young core, our goal is to continue getting better and be playing our best basketball in March. The team we are in December hopefully will not be the team we are in March."
As of this writing, South Vermillion's first-round status was unclear after its original foe Riverton Parke backed out because of coronavirus concerns. The Wildcats' opening game is still likely to start at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 26 at South, but check the latest reports to make sure before leaving home.
• Positive history — Some of the Classic's top offensive performances have come from South Vermillion players, including Laren Russell (35 points against Marshall, Ill., in 2003), Dana Scifres (33 against Cloverdale in 2001) and Patrick Harpeneau (30 vs. Casey, Ill., in 2008).
• Negative history — South Vermillion did allow a Classic-record nine 3-point goals by Terre Haute South's John Michael Jarvis during a 2008 game. That mark was tied by Edgewood's Cooper Bybee in 2016.
• Fun facts — Clinton, the high school that morphed into the then-new South Vermillion in 1977 after four other Vermillion County schools had closed in 1961 or earlier, appeared in two Wabash Valley Tournament championship games.
In 1921, Clinton slipped past Freelandville 30-27 to claim the title. In 1930, Terre Haute Wiley got the best of the Wildcats 30-11 in the finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.