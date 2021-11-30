Shaka Smart, currently the men's basketball coach at Marquette, is fond of using the phrase "wake up the space" in reference to having peak intensity at the beginning of a game or a practice.
On Dec. 27 at Terre Haute South, the space will awaken loudly at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day, as a result of first-round pairings drawn for the First Financial Bank Wabash Valley Classic on Tuesday.
Two teams with legitimate championship aspirations — Northview and perennial Classic contender Terre Haute North — will battle in the very first game.
The second game? Two teams that either played for a state championship a year ago or could have played for a state championship a year ago will see how their current season shapes up when Parke Heritage (the 2021 Indiana Class 2A runner-up) battles Casey (ranked second in Illinois Class A, which did not have a postseason tournament a year ago).
Next? Terre Haute South, defying the doubters so far with a 2-0 start, meets Sullivan — which means, of course, there could be an extra North-South game and/or an extra Northview-Sullivan game in the third round of the tournament.
The fourth game pits two teams off to good starts who will be looking for measuring sticks the week after Christmas — and will get them in a loaded top half of the bracket — when West Vigo meets Shakamak.
The first game in the bottom half of the bracket pairs Putnam County rivals Greencastle and Cloverdale (the defending Classic champion), who will be playing for the second time in nine days and with a third meeting likely in February.
Robinson and Edgewood, two teams who have managed to miss each other in previous Classics, meet in the sixth game of the day, followed by Bloomfield against South Vermillion, who haven't met since the 2009 Classic.
And finally, to assure that the gym stays full and cozy for the entire day, the fan bases from Marshall and Linton get to make some noise in the finale (and yes, we might also see an additional Bloomfield-Linton game this year).
Second-year coach Nathan Haines of Marshall will be making his Classic debut in that game.
"It's going to be extremely hard [to beat the Miners]," he said Tuesday. "We're facing one of the favorites right off the bat. But it's good for our kids to see what they can do, see if they can rise to the occasion."
Haines confirmed that the Marshall fans are happy to be back after the Illinois teams were unable to participate in the Classic a year ago.
"We pack a crowd," Haines said, "and it's really fun for our kids."
Classic fans weren't able to see one of Casey's best teams last season, but coach Tom Brannan's Warriors might be just as entertaining this time around.
"We're excited to be back into [the Classic], back to the new normal," Brannan said Tuesday. "This is always a highlight for our season; you get to see where you are and what you need to do."
Brannan was the only one of the three Illinois coaches to get a morning draw in the Eastern time zone.
"My No. 1 expectation was staying out of the 9 a.m. [Central time] game," joked coach Mack Thompson of Robinson. "We're just glad to be back. We haven't seen either of our first two opponents [Edgewood, then Greencastle or Cloverdale] at all, so it should be fun."
With last year's Illinois season delayed, Thompson and his family had a rare winter vacation — but he hadn't forgotten where he would have rather been.
"Last year I was in Florida watching the games [on webstream] — and pouting," Thompson said.
Joey O'Rourke of Marshall's WMMC said Tuesday, by the way, that his station would be livestreaming all 28 Classic games.
First round, Dec. 27
10 a.m. — Northview vs. Terre Haute North
11:30 a.m. — Parke Heritage vs. Casey
1 p.m. — Terre Haute South vs. Sullivan
2:30 p.m. — West Vigo vs. Shakamak
4 p.m. — Greencastle vs. Cloverdale
5:30 p.m. — Robinson vs. Edgewood
7 p.m. — Bloomfield vs. South Vermillion
8:30 p.m. — Marshall vs. Linton
Games continue daily through Dec. 30
