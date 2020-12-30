Parke Heritage senior Connor Davis nestled a half-hook shot from the baseline into the basket with five seconds left in the second overtime Wednesday afternoon, and his team had finally outlasted Northview 47-45 in a defensive battle for fifth place in the Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute South.
For the Wolves, the win was a reward for playing their best game of the tournament.
"It was gonna be a hard pill to swallow if we didn't pull that one out," coach Rich Schelsky said afterward. "We played some of the best defense we've played since I've been [at Parke Heritage]."
For the Knights, coming off a COVID-19 quarantine recently and probably not in their best game shape, their fourth game in five days was a draining one — although one they came close to winning, Caleb Swearingen's 60-footer at the buzzer hitting backboard and rim before falling harmlessly away.
"They're all gassed," coach Michael Byrum said of his players after the game.
Each team had runs early, but for most of the last quarter and all of both overtimes the game settled into the pattern of the consolation championship that had preceded it; every possession critical and deliberate, every rebound and loose ball a physical battle.
The Wolves attacked first, taking a 10-2 lead while playing maybe their best quarter of the season.
Northview took over in the second quarter, opening that period with an 8-2 run for a 16-14 lead and staying on top 19-17 at intermission.
Momentum swung back to Parke Heritage at the start of the third quarter, a 12-2 run putting the Wolves up 29-21, but the Knights got the last seven points of that period.
Davis and Christian Johnson led a 7-1 run at the start of the fourth quarter to put the Wolves ahead 36-29 but then the Knights got to the foul line (after no attempts the first three quarters). Brevin Cooper hit two, Swearingen hit two and Jacob Fowler hit two, bringing Northview within 36-35 with 1:45 to go.
The Wolves missed a one-and-one with 54 seconds left, and Swearingen found Fowler for a go-ahead layup with 35 seconds to go. Christian Johnson hit one of two free throws with 14 seconds left, then rebounded Swearingen's miss in the final seconds.
The first overtime was scoreless until 30 seconds remained. Christian Johnson earned two free throws with an offensive rebound at that point — and drew Cooper's fifth foul — but Ethan DeHart got a putback at the buzzer for Northview.
"We need Brevin on the court," Byrum said later. "He's our sparkplug offensively and defensively."
Riley Ferguson drove for a three-point play in the first 14 seconds of the second overtime, but the Knights had two baskets — and two steals — in the 30 seconds after that. A steal by Davis led to a basket by Christian Johnson; two free throws by Fowler were answered by one from Christian Johnson; and the Wolves got the ball back and held it for the game-winner.
"I'm so proud of the kids," Schelsky said. "Major plays defensively, huge rebounds . . . and to execute at the end and have your four-year stud getting a chance to finish it off."
"I'm very proud of [the Knights'] effort," Byrum said. "They gave us everything they had."
Christian Johnson had 16 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for Parke Heritage, with Davis scoring 12. Noble Johnson held Swearingen to 13 for the Knights, with Cooper and DeHart scoring 11 each.
The Knights are now back in limbo as a red county, although reports Wednesday were that they will be able to continue to play. "I hope we play. We need to," Byrum said, "as long as it's safe for our players."
NORTHVIEW (45) — Swearingen 5-15 3-4 13, DeHart 5-10 0-0 11, Fowler 2-6 4-4 8, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Cooper 4-9 2-2 11, Sampson 0-0 0-0 0, Carr 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 FG, 9-10 FT, 45 TP.
PARKE HERITAGE (47) — Ferguson 1-6 6-6 8, N.Johnson 1-7 0-1 3, Davis 6-10 0-0 12, C.Johnson 5-13 6-8 16, Wood 2-5 1-1 6, Cheatham 0-1 0-0 0, Gregg 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 16-44 FG, 13-16 FT, 47 TP.
Northview=8=11=9=9=2=6=—=45
Parke Heritage=12=5=12=8=2=8=—=47
3-point shooting — Northview 2-11 (Cooper 1-2, DeHart 1-4, Cook 0-1, Swearingen 0-4), PH 2-15 (N.Johnson 1-3, Wood 1-4, Cheatham 0-1, Ferguson 0-3, C.Johnson 0-4). Total fouls — Northview 14, PH 10. Fouled out — Cooper. Turnovers — Northview 9, PH 10. Rebounds — Northview 29 (DeHart 5, Swearingen 4, Fowler 4, Cook 4, Cooper 4, Carr 3, Sampson 2, Team 3), PH 29 (C.Johnson 10, Davis 6, Wood 4, Ferguson 2, N.Johnson 2, Cheatham, Gregg, Team 3). Assists — Northview 6 (Cooper 3, Cook 2, Swearingen), PH 11 (Ferguson 3, N.Johnson 3, Davis 2, C.Johnson 2, Wood). Steals — Northview 6 (Sampson 3, Cook 2, DeHart), PH 9 (N.Johnson 3, Davis 2, Wood 2, Ferguson, C.Johnson). Blocks — Northview 4 (DeHart 2, Fowler, Carr), PH 2 (Davis 2).
Next — Northview (3-2) plays Tuesday at North Putnam. Parke Heritage (8-2) hosts Crawfordsville on Saturday.
