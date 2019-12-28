It’s rare that you can have all of your players performing at a high level at the same time in any game. What any team wants is to have one or two players perform well in stretches that create the end result of the team having been solid for all 36 minutes of a high school game.
On Saturday, in a First Financial Wabash Valley Classic elimination game against West Vigo, Casey achieved the latter.
The Warriors rode waves of contributions from multiple sources. First Jackson Hills, then Colin Branson, then Noah Livingston, and finally, Will Hosselton. Their combined efforts helped the Warriors shoot over 50 percent with just eight turnovers as Casey defeated a game West Vigo team 76-66.
“Shots win the day. We had good looks, but my big thing is turnovers. We only had a few in the second half and for me? That’s the key,” Casey coach Tom Brannan said.
Hosselton led the Warriors with 21 points and had the most meaningful contributions late in a close game with a key 3-pointer and steal. Livingston shook off a scoreless first half to tally 16 points. Hills had 15 points. Caleb Patrick had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“We’re at our best when everyone’s involved. Everyone’s confidence is high and they’re into the game (mentally) when everyone’s involved,” Brannan said.
Casey needed all of it as the Vikings were right in their rear view mirror for most of the game. Gabe Newhouse led the Vikings with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Sean Roberts made his last seven field goal attempts to notch 17 points. Kaleb Hannahs scored 16.
The first half was well-played by both teams and played at a good clip. Casey converted 7 of 11 from the field in the opening period and used an 8-0 run to build a gap on the Vikings, but West Vigo shot 50 percent itself in the opening period and only trailed 17-16 at the first break.
Casey never relinquished the advantage before halftime, but neither did they pull away. The largest lead was seven as both teams demonstrated disciplined half-court offenses with good passing and cutting. Casey got a nice bench contribution from Branson, who scored eight in the second quarter, but Newhouse scored nine in the same stanza. Casey’s lead only inched up to 37-33 at halftime.
Livingston unshackled himself in the third quarter as he scored eight points, but even though the Warriors had no turnovers and West Vigo had six in the period, the Vikings still managed to slice into the Casey lead as it was 52-49 at the quarter break.
The Warriors seemed to give themselves a chance to breathe a little easier when they took a 68-58 lead with 3:18 left, but the Vikings answered with an 8-0 run, capped by an Ethan Burgess 3-pointer at 1:28 to draw the Vikings within two.
The good feeling was short-lived for West Vigo. Hosselton stuck a 3-pointer just 10 seconds after Burgess’s shot fell and then Hosselton stole an errant pass. He missed his breakaway layup, but Casey kept the ball and Livingston eventually hit a 3-pointer to put Casey up 73-66. West Vigo wouldn’t score again.
“I haven’t been hitting lately. It felt good to see those shots go in,” said Hosselton, who drained three 3-pointers in the final period.
West Vigo played without starting guard Zion Stephens. West Vigo coach Joe Boehler declined to comment on Stephens, but was positive about the Vikings’ performance.
“I thought we played well. I felt at certain times we needed a stop, but couldn’t get one, and they would get an offensive rebound and they’d hit a three off of it. We just couldn’t get the big stop or rebound when we needed it,” Boehler said.
Casey (10-3) plays Northview at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the fifth-place game of the Classic. West Vigo (3-7) next plays at Riverton Parke on Jan. 7.
