West Vigo and Owen Valley played a game on Dec. 7 decided by one point and a Sean Roberts 3-pointer to tip the balance in West Vigo’s favor.
In the rematch Thursday in the final game of the day at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic, it seemed another close finish was in the stars.
The game featured 15 lead changes and five ties, but the Vikings were able to pull away in the final period to earn a 76-64 victory over the Patriots.
“One of our big goals was to be on the winners’ side of the bracket. We’ve accomplished that,” West Vigo coach Joe Boehler said.
What was the difference? West Vigo’s rebounding certainly helped. The Vikings (3-5) had a 40-32 edge, but when you take Owen Valley’s eight team rebounds, the margin was 37-25. The Vikings also got excellent play from its three forwards – Case Lautenschlager, Gabe Newhouse and Roberts.
Roberts led all scorers with 25 points, including a 4-for-5 performance from 3-point range. Lautenschlager had 18 points and nine rebounds. Newhouse had 15 points and nine rebounds.
But what might have tipped the balance in the fourth quarter was West Vigo’s defensive pressure. Though it didn’t force an abundance of turnovers, it hurried the Patriots up to the point where they rushed shots. West Vigo then got out on the break off of its defensive rebounds and scored in transition.
That’s what fueled the decisive 17-3 run that put the Vikings in charge for good in the fourth quarter.
“We changed up our defense in the third quarter. We tried to trap for a handful of possessions, got some steals out of it, and got some easy layups,” Boehler said.
The pace picked up in the contest in the second quarter after the Patriots edged ahead 12-11 after the first period. The two teams combined for 45 points, six lead changes and three ties.
Owen Valley shot well from 3-point range throughout the first half – the Patriots were 7 of 14 before halftime – but the Vikings did a good job of getting Owen Valley defenders off their feet for traditional three-point plays. The Vikings marched to the free throw line nine times in the first half.
Owen Valley’s 25-20 lead midway through the second period was the biggest advantage either team would have in the first half. The Vikings responded with an 8-0 run after the Patriots’ peak first-half lead. A Zane Sparks 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer brought matters to a fitting even conclusion as it was tied at 34.
It was more of the same in the third quarter with six lead changes and one tie. Owen Valley lurched ahead 51-50 at the end of the quarter. It was 58-all when Owen Valley’s points dried up. During the 17-3 West Vigo run, Roberts scored nine points.
“I was proud of how our kids displayed some mental toughness in a close game. We never put our heads down, we kept battling and kept fighting,” Boehler said.
West Vigo will play Linton at 8:30 p.m. Friday in a Classic quarterfinal. Owen Valley plays Shakamak at 5:30 p.m. in the consolation bracket.
