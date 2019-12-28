With a little more time and a little more ability to be aggressive, Daniel Tingley and Marshall's comeback attempt in Thursday's First Financial Wabash Valley Classic opener probably would have been successful.
On Saturday against Edgewood, Tingley had both at his disposal — and this time, there was no stopping him.
Freed from the foul trouble that had plagued him against Sullivan, Tingley was able to play as aggressively as he liked during the second half against Edgewood and consistently disrupted the Mustangs' passes and found space to get his shot off. He scored 23 of his team-high 26 points in the second half, and Marshall kept its Classic alive with a 70-60 win over Edgewood in the consolation semifinals at Terre Haute North High School.
“Against Sullivan, he had to sit the whole second quarter, and then he had to find himself in the second half and always be cautious of picking up another foul,” Marshall coach John Webber said. “Today, he could be aggressive both offensively and defensively, and we rode him for basically the whole game.”
On the Edgewood side of the ledger, the Mustangs (4-5) were left to rue how the game had slipped away. For the first time in the Classic, Edgewood got off to a strong start and bothered the Lions (11-1) with their physicality, specifically that of Coleman Sater, who consistently found his way to the hoop and scored 16 of his game-high 31 points in the first half.
“I was a lot more aggressive [Saturday],” Sater said. “In our first two [Classic] games, I really didn't score that much and that's on me. [Saturday], I looked to attack a lot more.”
The strategy worked well for three quarters, but in the final eight minutes, the Lions kept the ball away from Sater by having Tingley attack the perimeter and using Jesse Burdick to keep Sater away from the hoop.
Sater still managed to score seven points in the final quarter, but other than Derek Farkas, who finished with 22 points, the rest of the Mustangs couldn't find the hoop. Between them, Farkas and Sater combined for 53 of Edgewood's points, not nearly enough to overcome the Lions' more balanced scoring.
“Through three quarters, there was a perfect mix of what I want us to be able to do,” Edgewood coach Matt Wadsworth said. “But as intense as we were in the first half, it's got to rise up another notch in the second half, and in particular, the fourth quarter. In the first moments, we lost our guy or weren't matched up defensively, and that cost us some easy baskets.”
The price was a 9-0 Marshall run to open the fourth quarter, which was all the separation the Lions needed to control the rest of the game. By the time Edgewood found its offense, Tingley had taken firm control of the game and had his team on a path to the consolation final.
“We brought the intensity in the second half,” Tingley said. “We didn't want a repeat of Thursday.”
The Lions instead got a fourth game at the Classic, where they'll play Owen Valley for the consolation championship.
“Obviously, it's not the bracket we wanted to be in, but if you look at the teams on our side so far, they all could be where [Terre Haute] North and Sullivan were,” Webber said. “Our consolation bracket has been loaded so far, so it's really not a consolation game. This could easily have been a tournament somewhere else.”
