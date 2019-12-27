The names on the Terre Haute North basketball roster say that this is a new team, completely separate from the past successes in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.
The names on the front of the Patriots' jerseys say otherwise — and so do the results.
Faced with their second straight nail-biter in the 2019 Classic, the Patriots handled the pressure against South Vermillion as if they'd been there a hundred times before, forcing a critical Wildcats turnover to give themselves some breathing room and hitting eight of nine free throws in the final minute to ice the game. When all was said and done, North had shown once again just how difficult it's going to be for someone else to wrest the crown away from its head, outscoring South Vermillion 9-2 in the final minute to earn a 61-56 victory Friday afternoon and advance to another Classic semifinal.
“We were a young team that grew up [Friday],” North coach Todd Woelfle said. “We made some key plays. It wasn't a thing of beauty down the stretch, but we didn't get rattled. We kept our composure, stepped to the free throw line and made our free throws and did some nice things to hold on for the win.”
The Patriots (4-4) had to hold on for the second straight day after they again couldn't hold on to a third-quarter lead. This time, the culprit was the outside shooting from the Wildcats' two senior guards, Brice Gilman and Connor VanLannen, who combined to hit nine 3-pointers and were responsible for all but one of South Vermillion's nine baskets in the second half.
“We're guard-oriented and we rely on them to have big games,” South Vermillion coach Shawn Nevill said. “They showed up [Friday] and hit some tough shots. That gave us our confidence to stick around.
“We had our chances, but it's going to take a little while to learn to how to win those games. I have confidence that this team is going to figure that out.”
The one costly mistake that South Vermillion (4-4) made came in the final minute after North freshman Bryson Carpenter responded to an Anthony Garzolini 3-pointer with a pair of foul shots, putting the Patriots ahead 54-53 and giving the Wildcats a chance to take the lead on the next possession.
Instead, South Vermillion never got a possession at all because North's pressure forced VanLannen to overshoot his pass, giving the ball back to the Patriots and forcing the Wildcats to foul. Carpenter missed the front end of a one-and-one on the first South Vermillion foul, but he got his own rebound and earned a return trip to the line.
This time, he didn't miss — and North wouldn't miss a free throw again the rest of the way.
“We've just got to be ready for the end game and know what we're doing,” said VanLannen, who finished with 17 points. “North is a good team and they've been there a lot in the championship. I think we've got a team that could have went all the way, but we've got to make smarter decisions.”
Instead, North is back in the semifinals yet again and gaining confidence with each game after getting a key contribution from yet another different source. This time, it was sophomore Mark Hankins leading the way for the Patriots with 18 points, another example of the diverse scoring and unselfish play that has pleased his coach.
“Going into this game, we'd played seven games, and we've had six different scorers,” Woelfle said. “We do not have a superstar, but we have some really good high school basketball players.”
