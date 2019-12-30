Remember how exciting Saturday's semifinal showdowns were in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic for boys high school basketball?
In case you forgot, Terre Haute North rallied to nip Sullivan 60-58 and Linton edged Terre Haute South 56-54.
That forced Sullivan and South into Monday evening's third-place matchup, about 90 minutes earlier than the game they really wanted to be in, inside the Patriots' packed gym.
Coaches Jeff Moore of Sullivan and Maynard Lewis of South agreed that the Golden Arrows handled the letdown of not battling for the championship better as they handed the Braves a convincing 60-45 setback.
Kevin Palmer paced Sullivan with 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots, while Randy Kelley pumped in 14 points, Jackson Shake added 11 points and Rocco Roshel came off the bench to contribute nine points and four steals.
Late in the first quarter, Sullivan turned a modest 7-5 lead into 12-5 when Kaleb Thrasher converted a driving bucket in the middle of traffic and Shake followed with a 3-pointer from the right wing.
In the second period, the Arrows' margins grew to 17-7, 26-13 and finally 33-19 at halftime.
The Braves remained within striking distance in the third stanza as Cordell Hanes scored six of his eight points but still trailed 33-19 entering the final frame.
Four free throws by Shake within 28 seconds of each other padded Sullivan's cushion to 55-35 with 3:53 remaining. With 3:10 showing on the scoreboard, the Arrows established their largest lead at 59-37 when Kelley hit a pair of charity tosses.
Substitute Amariyae Wilson finished as South's only double-figure scorer with 10 points in what was described as a disappointing team effort by Lewis.
"We failed the test today," Lewis replied when asked about how his squad handled adapting to playing for third place instead of first place.
"We didn't play hard today. We didn't shoot the ball [18 of 53 from the field and 1 of 16 from 3-point range]. We didn't rebound. We didn't play defense. We didn't play hard at all. It was very disappointing."
From the Sullivan perspective, Moore was pleased with what he witnessed, and with good reason. He wanted his players to prove Monday evening that they were one quarter away — against North on Saturday — from being "the best team up here."
"I think we're as good as anybody up here," emphasized Moore, whose Arrows entered the tournament 5-0 and left it 8-1. "I think there were maybe three or four teams that stood out above the rest."
Moore would get no argument from Lewis that Sullivan was among them.
"They played hard," Lewis said. "Sullivan is a very good basketball team. Coach Moore does a great job. Their team is well-disciplined.
"I think [Monday] they understood that every day they're able to play basketball is a privilege. No day is guaranteed. We, as a program, cannot have letdowns just because we had a disappointing loss."
SULLIVAN (60) — Shake 3-5 4-4 11, Simpson 1-4 0-0 2, Palmer 7-11 1-2 15, Thrasher 3-6 0-0 7, Kelley 4-10 6-7 14, Roshel 3-6 1-2 9, King 0-0 0-0 0, Pirtle 1-1 0-0 2, Ridgeway 0-0 0-0 0, Moody 0-1 0-0 0, Gettinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-44 FG, 12-15 FT, 60 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (72) — Apholone 0-4 0-0 0, Reddy 0-1 3-4 3, Thomas 1-4 0-0 3, Cordell Hanes 3-7 2-2 8, Turner 3-10 0-0 6, Wade 2-3 0-0 4, Wilson 4-12 2-2 10, Wilkins 4-9 0-0 8, Cortez Hanes 1-1 0-0 2, Vaughn 0-2 1-2 1, Mahurin 0-0 0-0 0, Schneider 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 FG, 8-10 FT, 45 TP.
Sullivan=12=21=14=13=—=60
TH South=7=12=12=14=—=45
3-point shooting — Su 4-10 (Roshel 2-4, Shake 1-1, Thrasher 1-1, Simpson 0-1, Moody 0-1, Kelley 0-2), THS 1-16 (Thomas 1-3, Apholone 0-1, Cordell Hanes 0-2, Turner 0-2, Vaughn 0-2, Wilson 0-6). Total fouls — Su 11, THS 15. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Su 33 (Palmer 10, Shake and Kelley 5), THS 29 (Cordell Hanes 7, Reddy and Wilkins 5). Steals — Su 7 (Roshel 4, Kelley 2), THS 8 (Wilson 3). Turnovers — Su 16, THS 9. Blocks — Su 5 (Palmer 3, Simpson 2), THS 0.
Next — Sullivan (8-1) will visit Edgewood on Friday. South (6-6) will play host to Columbus North that same night.
