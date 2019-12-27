Sullivan thrust itself into Saturday's First Financial Wabash Valley Classic semifinals for boys high school basketball by pulling away from familiar foe Northview for a 58-45 victory Friday at Terre Haute North.
The Golden Arrows (7-0) will face the defending champion and tournament host Patriots at 7 p.m. Saturday.
In an early-season game Dec. 6 at Northview, Sullivan edged the Knights 55-52. This time, the Arrows overcame an early 8-2 deficit — boosted by a pair of 3-pointers by Northview's Carson Gettle — to lead 17-15 by the end of the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, a trio of 3s by the Knights — two from Caleb Swearingen and one from Brevin Cooper — catapulted them on top 24-19.
But Sullivan responded with a 13-0 run — highlighted by three 3s from Kaleb Thrasher — to move ahead 32-24 and Northview would not lead again.
Taking a 34-26 advantage into the second half, Sullivan used up 2 minutes and 6 seconds of the first possession before Kevin Palmer put up the first shot and scored from inside. By the end of the third stanza, the Arrows' margin had ballooned to 44-31.
Two buckets by Jackson Shake to open the fourth frame gave Sullivan its largest lead of the afternoon at 48-31.
Four starters scored in double figures for the Arrows — Thrasher with 15 points, Palmer with 14, Shake with 12 and Randy Kelley with 10. Palmer and Shake each grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
Northview's high scorers were Swearingen with 20 points and Gettle with 13.
"In the second half, I think we decided to get out and step on their toes a little bit [with a pressing defense instead of dropping back into a soft 2-2-2-1 zone]," Sullivan coach Jeff Moore said afterward.
Moore then commented on the balance of the Arrows' offensive attack.
"We've got six kids on the team who have been in double figures at different times," he pointed out, adding that Thrasher didn't even score during Sullivan's previous encounter with the Knights.
From the Northview perspective, coach Michael Byrum wasn't surprised to see the Arrows play so well. But he was somewhat surprised by how they did it.
"The guys that typically don't score, they stepped up and hit some big shots," Byrum mentioned. "They always play hard. They're always going to be physical and play together. That's who they are."
Looking ahead to Saturday, Moore knows his squad faces a difficult challenge in the Patriots.
"They're well-coached," he said. "[Coach] Todd [Woelfle] does a great job with his kids and it'll be a tough one."
