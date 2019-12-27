Terre Haute South methodically opened a sizable lead over Casey early in the second quarter of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic's Game 15 Friday night at Terre Haute North.
And although the Warriors never went away, the Braves made their first 12 fourth-quarter free throws to preserve an eventual 58-52 victory.
"We executed the game plan like we wanted to," coach Maynard Lewis of South said afterward. "We talked about keeping No. 25 [Caleb Patrick] and No. 40 [Jackson Hills] off the boards, and making it tough on No. 23 [Noah Livingston]."
Casey's Patrick and Hills did manage a few rebounds against the smaller Braves, but not enough to hurt. Livingston? Tough as South made him work, the Warrior junior still had a game-high 22 points, including all 18 that the Warriors scored from early in the second quarter until 5:23 was left in the fourth quarter.
That wasn't necessarily good news for Casey, however.
After South opened a quick 8-2 lead, Casey got back within 8-7 and 11-9 at the end of the first quarter.
But Brylan Apholone got the first five points of the second quarter, reserve Amariyae Wilson twice slipped the ball to Jaylen Wilkins for layups, and the Braves had a 20-11 lead. It grew to 39-25 early in the third quarter and was still a 12-point, 44-32 margin two minutes into the fourth period before Livingston got any scoring help.
"Noah does that because sometimes he has to," coach Tom Brannan of the Warriors said after the game. "We had a lot of careless turnovers early . . . we thought we could get it inside a little bit, but then we threw the ball away three times in a row and we're in panic mode.
"We've got to get away from the position where [Livingston] has to score 18 [in a row]."
"The turnovers got us out of our game," Livingston added.
But the Warriors weren't done, despite South's free throw efficiency. A basket by Hills and a 3-pointer by Dawson Dallape made it 44-37, and a layup by Wilson was answered by a free throw by Dallape. Hills rebounded the miss of Dallape's second shot to score and it was 46-40, then 48-42 after two free throws by Livingston with 2:36 left.
"We're holding ourselves to high standards and I don't think we met those today," Brannan said, "and yet we were still two possessions away."
"We took two 3s when we were up 10 and we missed them," Lewis said critically.
But Apholone had stolen the ball at 46-40, keeping the Warriors from getting closer, and he hit two free throws for a 50-42 score. The Braves kept hitting their free throws — "They've really got heart. They love that moment," Lewis said — and the final score was as close as Casey got.
Apholone led the balanced South attack with 14 points, and he also had three steals and four rebounds. The rebounds enabled him to share team leadership with Daonta Wade, who got two of them with frightening falls to the court (and hit two critical fourth-quarter free throws after the second).
"We have all kinds of developing weapons," said Lewis, who got points from nine different Braves.
Dallape had 11 points and Hills eight points and nine rebounds for Casey.
