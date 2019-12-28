When historians look back years from now at the 2019 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic, they'll notice a huge number of outstanding high school basketball games.
But if they don't consider Northview's 68-55 win over South Vermillion in Game 21 among their list, they'll be wrong.
The disparity in the final score was a result of the Knights' 19-0 run that started with the last basket of the third quarter. Prior to that, there were four lead changes, and a span of about 12 minutes during which it was almost always a one-score game.
South Vermillion led the entire third quarter — at one point going on a 9-2 run for a 40-33 lead that was the exception to the rest of the second and third periods — and was still up 44-41 when Connor VanLannen scored with 45 seconds left.
Brevin Cooper closed out the quarter with a basket for Northview, and 51 seconds into the fourth quarter he assisted on a 3-pointer by Carson Gettle that gave Northview its first lead since 28-26 and Gettle his first points of the game.
Then came the play that might have turned the game in Northview's favor for good. Tyler Hess stole the in-bounds pass and got it to Cooper for a layup and the Knights' decisive run was well underway.
"[It came] from the defensive end," coach Michael Byrum of Northview said later. "When we're on it, it's because we're guarding people. We key on that."
The Knights were indeed "on it" at that point. A basket by Hess, a fast-break layup by Gettle, 3-pointers by Cade Bryan and Cooper . . . the list went on and on until the lead reached 60-44.
"When it started going downhill, we didn't do anything to stop it," coach Shawn Nevill of the Wildcats said later. "I don't know if the thought of playing three days in a row hit us, but the wind went out of our sails and we lost focus."
As has been their wont this season, the Wildcats didn't go quietly, and actually cut the 16-point lead to 63-55. But it will be Northview in the fifth-place game on Monday.
As has also been their wont, the Wildcats came out hot. Northview didn't score for almost four minutes and it was 9-1 South Vermillion, but then the Knights went on a 12-1 run.
South Vermillion countered with seven straight points and led most of the rest of the first half. Northview had a 28-26 lead late in the second quarter, but a 3-pointer by Lucas Uselman put the Wildcats back ahead — where they stayed for the next 10 minutes of play.
"It wasn't like [the Wildcats] were open," Byrum said. "They did a great job of hitting shots."
The Wildcats did indeed shoot 58% from the field in the first three quarters, but Nevill had a similar postgame comment — and with good reason. In the last three quarters, Northview shot 64 percent from the field — and 69%, 9 of 13, from 3-point range.
Cooper had 19 points and Bryan 18 for the Knights. Gettle, who had four assists and two steals in his three scoreless quarters, had 11 points in the fourth.
VanLannan had 19 points, Brice Gilman 16 and Jaxon Mullins 11 for South Vermillion.
"It was good that we kept our composure and poise," said Byrum, who felt his team hadn't done that in Friday's loss to Sullivan. Noting the credentials of the two teams who have beaten the Knights (Sullivan twice), he added, "I like our potential. I like where we could be at the end of February."
Nevill, whose team is playing without an injured starter, had similar thoughts. "I'm proud of my guys. We competed."
