The Linton-Terre Haute South First Financial Wabash Valley Classic semifinal on Saturday was a knockdown, drag-out fight worthy of the big occasion, the big crowd and the big moment one team or another would need to be victorious.
South pushed the Class 2A No. 1 Miners to the limit, but in the end? The difference might have been as simple as most of Linton’s roster having played in taut games like this and the majority of South’s roster still learning how to handle these types of contests.
One of Linton’s veterans – Josh Pyne – converted a putback layup with 9 seconds left to give Linton a thrilling 56-54 victory to put the Miners in the championship game and a rematch of the 2018 title clash against Terre Haute North.
Pyne is a glue guy who sealed Linton’s fate in the positive. He had 10 points on 5 of 6 shooting on a night where Linton’s regular contributors were hit-and-miss.
“He’s a Division I athlete. In a game where they were pressuring us and I couldn’t say, ‘go to this spot’ or ‘go to this spot’ – Josh can make plays. Lincoln [Hale] can make plays,” Linton coach Joey Hart said.
South had time to respond with a game-tying or winning shot, but Kip Fougerousse walled off Brylan Apholone on the right baseline and the Braves were unable to get a clean shot off as the seconds ticked away.
South coach Maynard Lewis chose to focus on the positive. The Braves played patient, largely mistake-free (10 turnovers) and guarded the Miners hard. But finishing a game off is a lesson that’s hard to learn until a team does it.
“We had an opportunity to win the game at the very end. We played very good basketball for four quarters. It’s a learning game for our young guys and understanding how to play in the final moments,” Lewis said.
Lincoln Hale led Linton (7-0) with 20 points. Cordell Hanes paced the Braves (6-5) with 17 points. Amariyae Wilson added 16.
South had trouble getting into its offense in the early going and also had trouble avoiding fouls. Linton built a 14-4 lead, scoring four at the line in the process.
But there was a canary in the coal mine for Linton too. The Miners were struggling from the field and they were also missing their share of free throws too. Linton was just 4 of 8 at the line in the opening period and were 5 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 9 from 3-point range. It prevented the early gap from being much wider for the Miners. Linton’s lead was just 17-11 at the end of the first quarter.
South rode its early lull and counter-punched with authority in the second half. The Braves ran a patient offense with drivers Cordell Hanes and Amariyae Wilson scoring on well-timed cuts into the lane. A 12-0 South run gave the Braves a 21-17 lead.
The Braves also had Daontae Wade and his energy. Wade entered the game at the start of the second quarter and had an immediate impact with six rebounds and four points. He also helped guard Linton’s Lincoln Hale, who was held to eight points on just two field goals in the first half and no 3-pointers.
Linton punched back and regained the lead on three different occasions before halftime, but South rode its own wave and a Hanes 3-pointer with gave the Braves a 28-26 halftime lead.
The lead changed hands five times and there were four ties, including the final one, a 3-point heave by Kapil Reddy that tied the game at 41 entering the final period.
South led 47-43 with 5:02 left when Linton responded with its best run of the game – a 9-0 surge finished off by a Pyne bucket with 2:38 left to give Linton a 52-47 lead.
South, however, came right back at Linton, using its physical defense to force a pair of turnovers that led directly to South layups. The last of them led to an Apholone layup with 1:15 left to put South up 53-52.
“I’m really proud of what we did to retake the lead, but we just have to understand the time and the score and we will. These guys hate to lose and they played hard tonight,” Lewis said.
Fougerousse answered with an off-balance hook shot to restore Linton’s lead. Hanes then made a free throw with 48.6 seconds left to tie the game.
Both teams squandered chances afterwards. Hale turned it over with 39 seconds left as Tyler Vaughn fell on the loose ball, but Apholone missed a shot with 20 seconds left, giving Linton the ball for its fateful final possession.
Joey Hart took a shot to the left of the basket with 11 seconds left. It rolled off the rim and into the hands of Pyne, who converted the putback to give Linton the decisive bucket.
“Our guys have have played over 120 high school basketball games. You can’t simulate that. We know how to close out games,” said coach Hart on Linton’s ability to close out games.
The winner plays Terre Haute North in the Classic championship game at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Patriots downed Sullivan 60-58 as the Patriots finished the game with a 10-3 run in the final two minutes to rally past the Golden Arrows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.