Foul-plagued Stephen Atkinson still contributed 18 points, seven rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals to lead Owen Valley over Riverton Parke 58-47 in the consolation bracket of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic boys basketball tournament Saturday afternoon at Terre Haute North High School.
The 6-foot-5 junior — who has tallied 17, 18 and 18 points respectively in his three Classic games so far — will lead the Patriots from Spencer into a 3 p.m. matchup with Marshall for the consolation bracket championship Monday.
A steal/layup combination by Atkinson midway through the first quarter increased Owen Valley's lead to 12-4, but back-to-back treys by Riverton Parke's Pierson Barnes and Alex Atkinson catapulted the Panthers on top 17-16 by the end of the period.
Midway through the second period, it was Brandon Hazzard's turn to convert a steal into a layup and that boosted Riverton Parke's advantage to 26-20. The Patriots rattled off the next seven points, however, and emerged with a 27-26 lead.
Hazzard scored the final two baskets of the first half to put the Panthers back on top 30-27. Their margin hovered from one to four points throughout the third stanza, then Stephen Atkinson was whistled for his fourth foul with 1.7 left in the quarter as the Patriots trailed 37-35.
With Owen Valley's Atkinson sitting most of the early part of the fourth frame, the Patriots managed to pull ahead 45-40, a result that puzzled Riverton Parke coach Mitch Simmons.
"When [Stephen Atkinson] went out in foul trouble, it actually hurt us," he assessed, "because they went to a more spread lineup and we couldn't really stay in front of them. ... They took a little lead, which seems crazy. But that's the way things go at times."
With Simmons' squad forced to foul down the stretch to try to catch up, Owen Valley sank 12 free throws in the final period to make the final score somewhat deceiving as to the closeness of the game.
In addition to Stephen Atkinson, who never did foul out, Ethan Lantz scored in double figures for the Patriots by firing in 12 points. The Panthers got 17 points from Alex Atkinson and 13 from substitute Barnes.
Although Simmons wishes his Panthers were scheduled to play Monday in the Classic, he appreciates the opportunity for them to learn over the last three days.
"We were able to play some pretty good competition," he said.
