Every year, the focus going into the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic is who’s going to win it.
Fifteen teams aren’t going to win it, however, so there’s more to the Classic then just the champion.
Take Riverton Parke, for example. The Panthers have been banging away, trying to make it to the fourth day of the tournament without success since 2001. Their goal may be modest by the standards of others, but it’s a legitimate goal, and one that excites both the Panthers’ players and their fans.
On Friday at Terre Haute North, the Panthers took a big step towards reaching their goal. Riverton Parke defeated Cloverdale 69-65 in overtime in a consolation bracket quarterfinal. The Panthers advanced to play Owen Valley at 2:30 p.m. today.
“Poise and patience is something we preach. You’re not going to win a game if you’re down four in one possession. It takes multiple possessions and it takes the right look for the right players at the right time. We were able to do that,” Riverton Parke coach Mitch Simmons said.
Hayden Gilstrap led the Panthers (5-4) with 14 points. Alex Atkinson chipped in 12 points, including the 3-pointer with 44.9 seconds left in overtime that put the Panthers up for good. Atkinson knows full well what the goal is for the Panthers in the tournament.
“It really means a lot to push our team and keep going the entire game to get us going to somewhere we’ve never been,” Atkinson said. “I want to get to places we’re never been and hit goals this school hasn’t been able to.”
Kyle Thomas led Cloverdale (4-5) with 22 points. Nolan Kelley added 21. Cloverdale will play Shakamak at 11:30 a.m. today.
Overtime didn’t seem to be in the cards early when Riverton Parke took an 18-9 lead at the end of the first period. Cloverdale, however, struck back, pulling within two points by halftime. The Clovers took the lead with 2:51 left in the third quarter and had a 46-45 advantage headed into the final period.
It would have been easy for the Panthers to wilt under the pressure, but they didn’t. Cloverdale’s lead peaked at 52-47 in the fourth quarter, but an 8-0 Riverton Parke run – all of the baskets were scored in the paint – put the Panthers back in front.
Cloverdale’s last lead of regulation came on a Kyle Thomas 3-pointer with 53 seconds left, but Logan Harrison answered with a layup with 43 seconds left to tie it. A Thomas traveling violation and a miss by Brandon Hazzard foiled a chance for either team to win in regulation.
Overtime featured four lead changes, but ultimately, Atkinson’s marksmanship from 3-point range – he hit two in overtime – as well as Cloverdale’s willingness to settle for contested shots tipped the balance in the Panthers’ favor.
That left Cloverdale coach Patrick Rady in the position to explain the other side of the Classic – the lessons it can send to teams in defeat.
“The teams here have shown us that we’re not where we want to be. We’ve got between now and the first week of March to get some things fixed if we want to cut down the nets. We haven’t performed well here,” Rady said.
“We like to look at this like mid-term exams. [The teams at the Classic] we haven’t done a good job of guarding. That’s why we like to come here and play – we learn,” Rady added.
As for the Panthers? They want to be playing on Monday. If Riverton Parke wins at 2:30 p.m. today? They will.
“We’ll be able to go home and feel good about ourselves for 24 hours. We’ll have that excitement to come to the gym tomorrow. We’ll ride the wave. There’s lots of waves in basketball. We just want to find our way on top in the end,” Simmons said.
RIVERTON PARKE (69) – Hazzard 3 2-2 9, Barnes 2 2-4 6, Hopton 4 0-0 9, Bolenbaugh 1 0-0 3, Lawson 3 0-0 6, Atkinson 5 0-0 12, Gilstrap 4 2-2 14, Harrison 4 2-2 10. 26 FG, 8-10 FT, 69 TP.
CLOVERDALE (65) – Ashcraft 1 3-4 5, Sims 3 0-0 7, Koosman 2 0-0 6, Kelley 8 4-4 21, Thomas 8 2-2 22, Jones 0 0-0 0, Gill 1 0-0 2. 22 FG, 9-10 FT, 66 TP.
Riverton Parke=18=18=9=16=8=-=69
Cloverdale=9=25=12=15=4=-=65
3-point goals – Gilstrap 4, Atkinson 2, Hopton, Hazzard; Thomas 4, Sims 2, Kelley. Total fouls – RP 11, C 15.
Next – Riverton Parke (5-4) plays Owen Valley at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Cloverdale (4-5) plays Shakamak at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
