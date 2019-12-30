Northview's Knights played the first half of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic fifth-place game with championship-game pace and intensity Monday afternoon, burying a good Casey team 75-48.
Northview blized the Warriors early, hitting 50% of their quick shots and raining home eight 3-pointers. It wasn't until 2:02 remained in the second quarter that the Knights had either a turnover or a foul (both streaks ending when Northview's Tyler Hess grabbed Casey's Dawson Dallape after a steal).
"We have the potential to be very good," coach Michael Byrum mentioned after the game, admitting he'd rather that production had come later in the day. "Even though we're disappointed [not to be playing for a championship], we're moving on to bigger things."
"We've been shooting ourselves in the foot, our own worst enemy," said coach Tom Brannan of the Warriors. "All four of our losses have been like that: unexplainable mistakes, lack of focus."
To its credit, Casey came back in the third quarter and made a good run of it. A 14-4 Casey run cut the lead to 48-37, and four straight missed free throws and a couple of missed shots at the rim kept the Warriors from getting even closer.
"We wanted to come into the third quarter and win the quarter," Byrum said later, "but we started out flat and [the Warriors] picked up their intensity."
"We started taking quick 3s," said Northview's Caleb Swearingen. "We were making them in the first half, but then we were missing."
Swearingen — who wound up being 8 for 8 from the field in the second half — and teammate Brevin Cooper had the remedy, however.
The four points Northview scored during Casey's rally came from those two driving. And when Casey cooled off, the Knights regained their domination — but from closer to the basket — in the fourth quarter.
"Me and Brev started taking it to the rack," Swearingen explained.
Swearingen finished with a game-high 26 points for Northview, while Cooper had 19 and Cade Bryan 15 points and 11 rebounds. Swearingen and Cooper also combined for 17 rebounds and nine assists.
Dallape, whose five third-quarter 3-pointers were most of the Casey comeback, led the Warriors with 18 points while Noah Livingston and Jackson Hills had 10 points each and Will Hosselton nine. Livingston had eight rebounds and seven assists, Hills 11 rebounds and Hosselton six rebounds.
Brannan wasn't as impressed by his team's third quarter as he was irriated with the other three periods.
"When we're playing well, that's what we look like," he said of the rally.
NORTHVIEW (75) — Swearingen 12-17 0-0 26, Gettle 2-10 0-0 4, Bryan 6-11 0-0 15, Cooper 7-12 2-2 19, Hess 2-4 0-0 5, DeHart 0-5 0-0 0, Fowler 2-2 0-0 4, Wallace 0-2 0-0 0, Carr 0-0 0-0 0, Sampson 1-1 0-0 2, Faust 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Roembke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 FG, 2-2 FT, 75 TP.
CASEY (48) — Livingston 4-18 1-3 10, Patrick 0-3 0-0 0, Hills 5-10 0-3 10, Hosselton 4-10 0-0 9, Dallape 6-12 0-0 18, Branson 0-4 0-0 0, Overbeck 0-4 0-0 0, Parcel 0-2 0-0 0, Cox 0-3 1-2 1, Huisinga 0-0 0-0 0, Chrysler 0-1 0-0 0, Brandenburg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-67 FG, 2-8 FT, 48 TP.
Northview=21=21=12=21=—=75
Casey=8=15=17=8=—=48
3-point shooting — Northview 9-28 (Bryan 3-6, Cooper 3-6, Swearingen 2-5, Hess 1-2, DeHart 0-4, Gettle 0-5), Casey 8-33 (Dallape 6-11, Hosselton 1-5, Livingston 1-9, Overbeck 0-1, Chrysler 0-1, Branson 0-2, Parcel 0-2, Cox 0-2). Total fouls — Northview 6, Casey 6. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Northview 2, Casey 6. Rebounds — Northview 42 (Bryan 11, Cooper 9, Swearingen 8, Fowler 5, Hess 2, Carr 2, Sampson 2, Gettle, Team 2), Casey 44 (Hills 11, Livingston 8, Hosselton 6, Dallape 4, Patrick 2, Branson 2, Brandenburg 2, Team 9). Assists — Northiew 18 (Cooper 5, Swearingen 4, Bryan 3, Gettle 2, Hess 2, DeHart, Fowler), Casey 12 (Livingston 7, Hosselton 3, Dallape, Overbeck). Steals — Northview 3 (Swearingen, Gettle, Cooper), Casey 1 (Dallape). Blocks — Northview 5 (Fowler 3, Bryan Faust), Casey 1 (Hosselton).
Next — Northview (6-3) plays Saturday at Cloverdale. Casey (10-4) hosts Fairfield on Friday.
