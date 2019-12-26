Parke Heritage became the second boys basketball team to enter the 2019 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic undefeated and stumble out of the first round with its first loss Thursday in Terre Haute North High School’s gym.
Immediately after Sullivan handed Marshall its first setback of the season, the previously 8-0 Wolves fell behind Northview in the early going and battled back to snatch a one-point lead in the final minutes before falling 45-41.
Caleb Swearingen tallied eight of Northview’s nine fourth-period points and finished with a game-high 19. Cade Bryan added 10 points and six rebounds, while Brevin Cooper contributed nine points and four steals.
Parke Heritage’s high scorers were Connor Davis with 11 points and Riley Ferguson and Logan White with 10 each.
Davis also grabbed a game-high eight boards and blocked two shots.
Before the end of the first quarter, coach Michael Byrum’s Knights turned an 8-7 deficit into a 14-8 lead as Swearingen sank a pair of free throws followed by a mid-range jumper and reserve Ethan DeHart rained in a 3-pointer.
Northview stretched its lead to 20-10 early in the second stanza before settling for a 27-19 advantage at halftime.
With 4:34 left in the third period, Carson Gettle’s 3 provided the Knights with their biggest margin of the afternoon at 34-21.
Trailing 36-28 entering the fourth frame, Parke Heritage rattled of 10 unanswered points — a three-point play by Christian Johnson, a 3-point shot from the right corner by Ferguson, a driving bucket through traffic by Johnson and two free throws by Davis — to catapult on top 38-36.
A pair of charity tosses by Swearingen knotted the score at 38-38, then White knocked down a free throw with 1:41 showing on the scoreboard to give the Wolves another temporary lead.
That turned out to be Parke Heritage’s final lead of the contest.
With 34 seconds remaining, Swearingen converted a layup. Then he hit two free throws to make the score 42-39 in the Knights’ favor with 12.9 seconds left.
A Davis basket with three seconds to go pulled Parke Heritage within one at 42-41. But free throws by Swearingen (two) and Cooper (one) put icing on the cake for the winners.
“Coming in, we knew that it was going to be a 32-minute battle,” Byrum told the Tribune-Star. “They do a really good job of playing hard. ... I’m very proud of our efforts and our focus. We kept our composure, especially once we lost the lead ... and we were able to pull back ahead.”
Swearingen remembers the Knights losing a first-round matchup to eventual 2018 Classic champion Terre Haute North after leading early last season, so he was pleased to see history didn’t repeat itself in 2019.
“This year, I feel like we all stepped up,” he said, “not just me.”
From the Parke Heritage perspective, coach Rich Schelsky isn’t disappointed that his squad isn’t undefeated anymore — he wasn’t counting on that lasting the whole season — but he does hope his players learn from the rare loss.
“I thought our kids showed great resiliency, coming back from a 13-point deficit in the third quarter,” Schelsky said. “We did not play with the lead very well down the stretch. You gotta give Northview credit, though. Northview’s got a couple really nice basketball players when the ball’s in their hands.
“We tried, but they were pretty good today.”
Advancing into the Classic winners’ bracket today, Byrum’s Knights will face 6-0 Sullivan at 2:30 p.m.. On Dec. 6, they opened their season with a 55-52 home loss to the Golden Arrows, so this will be Northview’s chance at revenge.
“That has motivated us,” admitted Byrum, who has been a longtime admirer of coach Jeff Moore’s Sullivan program. “I’m glad we get another opportunity at them. ... They’re a great team and it’s a good thing for us to play great teams.”
Another motivational factor is that Northview hasn’t captured a Classic championship since claiming consecutive titles in 2001 and 2002, back when Byrum was an underclassman at Purdue University.
“We just want to be that third team to put the [championship] banner up,” Swearingen said.
At 11:30 a.m. today, Schelsky’s Wolves will meet the other team that lost for the first time Thursday — Marshall — in the consolation bracket.
“We’re going to have to show up,” the veteran coach warned. “If we show up tentative, like we did [Thursday], we’re going to be in trouble.”
NORTHVIEW (45) — Swearingen 5-11 9-10 19, Gettle 1-9 1-2 4, Bryan 4-12 1-3 10, Cooper 3-5 2-4 9, Hess 0-0 0-0 0, Fowler 0-0 0-0 0, DeHart 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 14-40 FG, 13-19 FT, 45 TP.
PARKE HERITAGE (41) — Ferguson 3-7 2-2 10, White 4-13 2-4 10, Davis 3-8 5-6 11, C.Johnson 3-9 1-1 8, Petrillo 0-0 0-0 0, Wood 0-2 0-0 0, O’Brien 1-2 0-0 2, Cheatham 0-0 0-0 0, N.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Crull 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-41 FG, 10-13 FT, 41 TP.
Northview 14 13 9 9 — 45
Parke Heritage 8 11 9 13 — 41
3-point shooting — Nv 4-17 (Cooper 1-2, DeHart 1-3, Bryan 1-4, Gettle 1-7, Swearingen 0-1), PH 3-10 (Ferguson 2-3, C.Johnson 1-3, White 0-2, Wood 0-2). Total fouls — Nv 10, PH 16. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Nv 27 (Bryan 6, Gettle 5), PH 29 (Davis 8, C.Johnson 6). Steals — Nv 11 (Cooper 4, DeHart 3, Swearingen 2), PH 6 (C.Johnson 2). Turnovers — Nv 12, PH 18. Blocks — Nv 0, PH 2 (Davis 2).
Next — Northview (4-2) will have a rematch with Sullivan in the Classic championship bracket at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Terre Haute North’s gym. Parke Heritage (8-1) will tangle with Marshall in the consolation bracket at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
