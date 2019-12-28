The legend of the Todd Woelfle Invitational continues.
Once again on Saturday night, in a semifinal game of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic, defending champion Terre Haute North seemed to be on the ropes.
And once again — inevitably, perhaps — the Patriots pulled out an unlikely win, scoring 32 fourth-quarter points (more than half their total) for a 60-58 win over previously unbeaten Sullivan.
The Golden Arrows led 28-17 at halftime, 34-20 early in the third quarter, 42-31 early in the fourth quarter.
It was 53-44 when Sullivan coach Jeff Moore called a timeout with 2:38 left after a steal and score by Kaleb Thrasher of the Arrows that threatened to cut off some North momentum.
But North’s Matt Gauer and Mark Hankins, both scoreless in the first three quarters, combined for five fourth-quarter 3-pointers and Dalton Sturm added two more. Sullivan was 4 for 8 from the field in the fourth quarter (and 12 for 17 from the foul line) but North was 10 for 14, 7 for 10 from beyond the arc.
A basket traded for two free throws kept the lead at nine points, 55-46, with 2:14 left but Gauer missed a 3-pointer, Hankins rebounded it, and took it to the corner to sink a jumper that turned into a four-point play, cutting the deficit to 55-50.
“We missed some blockouts,” Moore said later.
Sullivan got two free throws from Randy Kelley, but Hankins tripled again at the other end and it was a four-point game at 57-53.
The Golden Arrows broke North’s press but missed a layup in traffic, and Hankins hit two free throws with 57.5 seconds left. 57-55.
One Kelley free throw with 48.6 seconds left made it a three-point game, which was tied up by a long shot by Sturm. The Arrows shot early and missed, Sturm was fouled battling for the rebound, and he hit the go-ahead free throws with 13.2 seconds left.
“A total team effort,” Woelfle said after the game. “The kids never gave up and we were able to extend the game. We hit some big shots and we hit some big free throws.”
Gauer, whose 13 fourth-quarter points got the comeback started, hadn’t just been scoreless for three quarters before starting the fourth period with a triple.
“I went into the tournament 0-for,” he said afterward. “I hadn’t made a shot in December, but Woelfle never stopped believing in me. He told me to keep shooting . . . and seeing one go in definitely boosts my confidence a little.”
“You’ve got to take your hat off to Terre Haute North,” Moore said. “They made every shot.”
For awhile early in the game, it didn’t look anyone would make many shots. North led 8-5 after a quarter and 10-5 after the first basket of the second quarter, and it appeared the Patriot defense — led by Mahki Johnson locking down Sullivan’s Kevin Palmer — was going to rule the day.
But when the Patriots started to go to their bench, the Arrows got untracked. One driving layup by Kelley and two by Thasher were included in an 8-0 run that put Sullivan ahead; Kelley went on a tear, scoring his team’s next seven points; and Palmer came up with an offensive rebound and free throw, two assists and a steal and basket in the last seconds of the half as the Arrows gained their 11-point advantage.
“The game was at our pace in the first quarter,” Woelfle said later, “but we had some turnovers that led to easy transition baskets [for Sullivan].”
As the third quarter progressed, the Arrows made some mistakes that threatened to turn the game in North’s favor — except that several times when Sullivan erred, the Patriots handed the ball right back.
“We’re a young basketball team, and we made a lot of mistakes,” Woelfle admitted later, “but we took a step in the right direction.
“This is one of the biggest wins we’ve had in a long time,” the coach continued, “and it was big because of how we did it.”
Sturm led North in scoring with 17 points, with Gauer and Hankins combining for their 22 in the fourth quarter.
Kelley and Palmer — who had all 10 of Sullivan’s third-quarter points despite Johnson — had 20 points each for Sullivan.
“He’s a good player,” Johnson said of Palmer. “I just tried to keep my head in the game and keep going.”
“[Palmer is] a great player,” Woelfle agreed. “We didn’t want to double on him, but Mahki did a great job and gave us the opportunity to win the game.”
“We had plenty of chances to win the game,” Moore concluded. “The kids played hard.
“The third-place game is not where we wanted to be, but we’ll be back Monday.”
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (54) – Thomas 2-3 0-0 5, Hanes 6-16 3-4 17, Apholone 2-5 0-0 4, Turner 0-3 0-0 0, Reddy 1-2 0-0 3, Comer 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 7-10 0-0 15, Wilkins 3-3 0-0 6, Wade 2-2 0-0 4, Vaughn 0-1 0-0 0. 23-45 FG, 3-4 FT, 54 TP.
LINTON (56) – Robertson 3-6 1-4 8, Fougerousse 3-8 2-3 9, Hale 7-15 5-5 20, Pyne 5-6 0-0 10, Hart 2-3 0-0 6, Cook 1-2 0-0 3, Frady 0-1 0-0 0. 21-41 FG, 8-12 FT, 56 TP.
TH South=11=17=13=13=-=54
Linton=17=9=15=15=-=56
3-point goals - THS 5-13 (Hanes 2-6, Reddy 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Thomas 1-1, Turner 0-2); L 6-18 (Hart 2-2, Hale 1-7, Fougerousse 1-4, Robertson 1-2, Cook 1-2, Pyne 0-1). Rebounds - THS 17 (Wade 6); L 23 (Robertson 7, Hale 5). Steals - THS 7 (Wilson 2); L 4 (Robertson, Hale, Pyne, Hart). Blocks - THS 1 (Wade); L 3 (Hart 2). Turnovers - THS 10, L 11. Total fouls - THS 12, L 10.
Next – Linton (7-0) plays Terre Haute North at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic championship game. TH South (6-5) plays Sullivan at 6 p.m. in the third-place game.
