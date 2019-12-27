To win a championship? No matter how good you are, you’re likely going to have to ride out a storm or two to get the ring you seek.
On Friday in a First Financial Wabash Valley Classic quarterfinal against West Vigo? Class 2A No. 1 Linton had their windshield wipers on full blast against the Vikings.
After reaching a peak lead of 18 early in the second half, Linton went cold from the field and never really warmed up.
The game Vikings rallied, but couldn’t quite push their way over the top. Linton held on for a 68-61 victory that put the Miners in the Classic semifinals against Terre Haute South.
West Vigo coach Joe Boehler had nothing but praise for the Vikings’ effort – even if they didn’t get the win they put their hard work in for.
“I told our players we had nothing to hang our heads about. In the second half, we played very well. Linton is the No. 1-ranked team in the state and we took them down to the wire. A few things here and there? Maybe it’s a different outcome,” Boehler said.
Meanwhile, Linton coach Joey Hart knew his Miners got a supreme test.
“We weren’t great tonight. Coach Boehler and those guys work extremely hard and they’re streaky. They did the same thing to Northview a few weeks ago. We did what we needed to do to get through,” Hart said.
Linton’s Lincoln Hale led all scorers with 21 points. Kip Fougerousse also had 16 for the Miners. West Vigo had three players in double-figure scoring. Gabe Newhouse co-led the Vikings with 15 points, but his co-leader was reserve big man Ethan Burgess, who had the game of his life with all 15 of his points coming in the second half during West Vigo’s best period of play.
“He came in and gave us a big lift. He’s got a nice little jumper and he can finish around the rim,” said Boehler on Burgess.
West Vigo (2-6) demonstrated patience in the opening quarter. The Vikings worked the ball around, usually in an effort to set up a shot for Case Lautenschlager, Gabe Newhouse or Sean Roberts in the paint. West Vigo did a good job of it as it was in front or tied for much of the period.
Linton (7-0) rode out a cold streak from long range – the Miners were 2 of 7 from 3-poinr range in the opening stanza – but demonstrated how deep they are when Drew Cook drained a 3-pointer and Caleb Frady converted a layup to end the quarter and to give the Miners a 15-12 lead.
Up until this point, West Vigo had most been careful with the ball, but in the second quarter, Linton broke West Vigo’s resistance. The Vikings passed over the top at the timeline one too many times and easily-stolen passes dropped right into the waiting hands of Lincoln Hale. The junior, who had Indiana State in attendance to watch him, had three second-quarter steals as Linton surged ahead 26-14.
It wasn’t just turnovers. Linton heated up too. Hale made incisive cuts to the basket for easy layups. Frady finished on post-ups. Cook, Kip Fougerousse and Joey Hart drained their 3-pointers, Hart’s coming right at the first half buzzer. By halftime, Linton had comfort and a 35-19 lead.
“We have to realize how to value every single possession. In the first half? We were a little careless with the basketball,” Boehler said.
A Cook 3-pointer at the start of the third quarter made it 38-19 and it seemed Linton was on its way to a pro forma victory – but then things got weird.
Linton, who shoots over 50 percent from the field, couldn’t buy a bucket. Linton was taking good shots, but they were swirling out of the cylinder or catching a bad bounce. The Miners missed 15 straight field goal attempts.
West Vigo wasn’t about to look that gift horse in the mouth. The Vikings mounted a 17-2 run and cut Linton’s lead to 40-36 on a traditional three-point play by Burgess. West Vigo outscored Linton 22-11 in the third quarter to make it a game. Burgess scored 10 in the third period by himself.
“We didn’t finish some things near the basket and we let it affect our defense. We have to grow up,” Hart said.
Linton never really did center its crosshairs in the fourth quarter either, but the Miners did drive to the basket with authority and draw fouls. Linton attempted 21 foul shots in the final period, making 16 and West Vigo was never able to string together consecutive scoring possessions. West Vigo’s best chance to close its gap came with 30.5 seconds left after a technical foul. Down seven, West Vigo only made one of its free throws and missed the ensuing shot.
Linton next plays Terre Haute South at 8:30 p.m. in a Classic semifinal. West Vigo plays Casey at 5:30 p.m.
The thing about riding out a storm? It usually makes a team better if it can make it through unscathed.
“That doesn’t happen to us much,” said Hart on the Miners’ 6 of 32 second-half shooting. “I think in the end? This game is going to be good for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.