Junior guard Nolan Kelley bombed in 24 points and seven treys as Cloverdale went 11 of 15 from 3-point range en route to defeating Shakamak 64-45 in the consolation round of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic boys basketball tournament early Saturday at Terre Haute North High School.
Even though the Clovers finished 1-2 in the 2019 Classic, coach Patrick Rady believes his team can learn from the experience as the season moves into 2020.
"We had not played well in the tournament [before Saturday]," he told the Tribune-Star. "Today, I thought we did.
"Our motto was to be passionate, relentless and selfless and we were all three of these things today. I thought our kids showed passion playing the game. I thought we were relentless on the defensive end. And I thought we were selfless. I thought we made the extra pass. I still think there are areas of the game that we can get better at, though."
Cloverdale jumped ahead 5-0 on Kelley's first trifecta and Chase Ashcraft's two free throws. The Clovers' margin ballooned to eight points (13-5) late in the first quarter, 10 (17-7) early in the second quarter and 16 (30-14) before the first half arrived.
The Clovers opened the second half with a traditional three-point play by Kelley and a long-range 3 from the left corner by Kelley to pad their cushion to 36-17. By the end of the third period, a 3 by Walker Sims had built Cloverdale's advantage to 47-24.
The largest lead for Rady's squad — 54-27 — came with 5:42 left in the contest when reserve Tray Dickison scored from inside.
Kyle Thomas was the Clovers' second-highest scorer with 12 points. They ended up 22 of 36 from the field, good for a .611 shooting percentage.
But much of Rady's praise was reserved for the 6-foot Kelley, who missed only one of his eight 3-point attempts.
"He is truly what you call a 'self-made shooter,'" Rady said, explaining how golfers frequently see Kelley firing up baskets outdoors at his home near Clover Meadows Golf Course during the warm-weather months.
Shakamak, which was dealt its fifth loss in a row and third in the tournament, got 11 points apiece from Coy Gilbert and Devin Stienstra.
