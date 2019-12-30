For the second time in Marshall's four games during the 2019 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic for boys basketball, the Lions allowed a player on the opposing team to tally 31 points.
But both times, they won.
On Monday, it was Owen Valley's Stephen Atkinson who managed to rack up 31 points, along with 15 rebounds, one blocked shot and one steal. But the 6-foot-5 junior needed 30 attempts from the field to make 10 and Marshall was able to limit the rest of the Patriots enough to post a 72-60 victory in the Classic's consolation bracket championship game at Terre Haute North High School.
The Lions' balanced attack included 18 points apiece from Jesse Burdick and Jadon Wallace, 13 from reserve Ben Ross and 11 from Daniel Tingley. Burdick grabbed a team-high nine boards, while Tingley and Lance Rees each contributed three blocks to the cause.
With the score tied at 16-16 entering the second quarter, Marshall built leads of 23-19, 28-22 and finally 34-24 at halftime.
The Lions still owned a 10-point advantage, 42-32, midway through the third period. Then Atkinson converted his second old-fashioned three-point play of the quarter, followed by a putback of his own miss and a rebound basket off a teammate's miss to pull the Patriots within 42-39.
Owen Valley didn't come any closer than two points during the final eight minutes, however. Two free throws by Burdick and a charity toss by Wallace gave the Lions their largest lead of the afternoon at 72-57 with 42 seconds remaining.
On Saturday, Marshall defeated Edgewood 70-60, despite Coleman Sater firing in 31 points for the Mustangs. The Lions finished 3-1 in the tournament, boosting their season record to 13-1.
"This was just like the last [Edgewood] game when we had another kid [Sater] score 31 on us," Marshall coach John Webber told the Tribune-Star afterward. "We knew they would be tough guards for us. But as long as no one else went off on us, we felt like we could have enough balanced scoring on our end to still get a victory."
"It was a good team effort," Burdick added about Monday's win. "Everyone came out and hit shots and just worked the ball and got some easy looks for everybody."
Asked about the pivotal fourth quarter when the Lions outscored the Patriots 24-17, Burdick said his team "started pushing the ball a lot better off rebounds."
"We were running with them and getting wide-open layups," he added.
Webber admitted he won't forget the persistent Atkinson anytime soon.
"He was a hard kid to guard," the Lions' coach said. "He's got great footwork. He finishes around the rim. He follows his own shot very well. We knew he was going to get some points and we still pulled out the victory."
